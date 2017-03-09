WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

The “tiny, tiny train” in a gigantic city: An outsider’s ode to Detroit’s People Mover

By 1 minute ago
  • Nick Tobier, the author of
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Nick Tobier, the author of "Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue."
    Courtesy of Nick Tobier
  • A photo taken near one of the stops on Detroit's People Mover as part of the book
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    A photo taken near one of the stops on Detroit's People Mover as part of the book "Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue."
    Courtesy of Nick Tobier
  • A photo of two Tim Horton's employees taken near one of the stops on Detroit's People Mover as part of the book
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    A photo of two Tim Horton's employees taken near one of the stops on Detroit's People Mover as part of the book "Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue."
    Nick Tobier

Think of it as an artistic “fan letter” to Detroit’s People Mover.

Artist Nick Tobier’s new book is Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue. It’s a collection of essays, photographs and poems inspired by the People Mover and the views it offers of Detroit’s geography and culture.

Tobier, who's a University of Michigan professor originally from New York City, brings an outsider's perspective to something that sparks some passionate discussion whenever it's brought up among Detroiters – the People Mover.
 

"So I was fascinated that here's this gigantic city [Detroit], a city that's physically larger than Manhattan, certainly, where I grew up, but it's got this tiny, tiny train. There was something sort of anti-heroic about it."

"With the People Mover, if you stand in one spot you can see both ends of it," Tobier said. "Each stop is about 150 yards from the next one. So I was fascinated that here's this gigantic city, a city that's physically larger than Manhattan, certainly, where I grew up, but it's got this tiny, tiny train. There was something sort of anti-heroic about it."

It often takes someone with fresh eyes to see and appreciate something the locals tend to take for granted, or, in the case of the People Mover, something that gets ridiculed or overlooked.  

For the project, Tobier enlisted artists, writers and photographers to join him and explore each stop of the People Mover. Here's what he told them to do: 

"I'd like you to pick a stop of the People Mover and get on it and off it and explore that stop as you would an explorer," Tobier said. "And the only restrictions are that it can't be anything you might find, say, in a Fodor's Guide to Detroit. So I'm not looking for something that would be a nice tourist attraction. See what's there and it doesn't even have to be there anymore. There's some that are sort of rooted in memory of places that were." 

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about the project, what people are missing when they mock the People Mover and Tobier's view of the future of public transportation in Detroit.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

People Mover_Grand Circus Park from Nick Tobier on Vimeo.

Tags: 
People Mover
Detroit
detroit mass transit
mass transit

Related Content

The first "Q-Line" streetcar will be delivered to Detroit ahead of schedule

By Bryce Huffman Sep 14, 2016
M1-Rail streetcar design
M1 Rail

Detroit's light rail system will get its first streetcar delivered ahead of schedule. 

M1-Rail officials say the first streetcar for the "Q-Line" will be delivered Wednesday, nearly two months ahead of initial projections. There will be four streetcars when the Q-Line opens. 

M1-Rail's Sommer Woods says when the streetcar arrives, they will immediately begin training and testing.

Saying no to decent and reliable public transit

By Jul 29, 2016

If I had young adult children I might have called last night and told them, “I’m sorry, but Metropolitan Detroit is hopeless. You should start planning to move somewhere like Chicago.”

That’s because yesterday, two selfish and short-sighted men sabotaged perhaps our last best hope to bring decent 21st century mass transit to a region that largely operates on a 1955 model with worse roads.

The partnership model that could keep failing schools open

By 6 hours ago

The state says 38 schools with persistently low test scores might not have to close by the end of the year. At least, not yet. These schools now have 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan using what the state calls a "partnership" model. We wanted to know a little bit more about what that partnership strategy might entail, so we took a trip to Dearborn to find out. 

Mayor’s EM lawsuit threat more about politics than money

By Mar 4, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Mike Duggan knows politics.

That’s partly why Detroit’s mayor is alleging that former Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr misled him about the city’s pension exposure. It’s an insurance policy.

The mayor’s critics wonder whether he’s sufficiently loyal to the city. And Duggan’s allegation fuels a juicy political narrative – namely, that the EM and his white-shoe law firm, Jones Day, fleeced the city and its retirees.

Did I mention the mayor is up for election this year?