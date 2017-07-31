WUOMFM

Today is deadline for Flint mayor to challenge recall signatures

By 58 seconds ago
  • Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (file)
    Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (file)
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has until the end of the day Monday to challenge signatures on a recall petition against her.  

Opponents started the recall effort after she supported hiring a new company to pick up Flint’s trash.  Last summer, Weaver and Flint City Council fought over retaining Republic Services or hiring Rizzo Environmental Services.  At one time, both companies had trucks rolling down city streets emptying trash cans.  The dispute ended after Mayor Weaver dropped her support for Rizzo.  

Rizzo has since been linked to a federal corruption probe.  

Recall supporters collected nearly nine thousand signatures.  County and city clerks purged thousands of signatures.  But the recall petition still has a slim 200 valid-signature margin in order to get on the November ballot.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason expects Weaver’s campaign will try to challenge enough signatures to scuttle the recall.

“Mayor Weaver and her team are very competitive. They are fighters,” Gleason said.

He says the final decision on placing the recall on the ballot will be made by the end of this week. 

If the recall has enough valid signatures, prospective mayoral challengers will have until August 14th to submit enough signatures or pay $100 to earn a spot on the ballot.

Meanwhile, Flint police are looking into allegations that petition circulators misled some Flint residents into signing the recall petition.  It’s unclear, even if anyone was misled, whether a crime had been committed.  

Tags: 
rizzo environmental services
weaver recall
arthur woodson
Karen Weaver
flint mayor recall
flint mayor
election 2017

Related Content

Flint mayoral recall petition drive under investigation

By Jul 25, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint police are investigating allegations some city residents were misled into signing a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

According to a news release from the Flint Police Department:

Judge allows recall against Flint's mayor to proceed

By Apr 24, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Today, a judge put a recall campaign against Flint’s mayor back on track.

Circuit Court Judge Geoffrey Neithercut says Genesee County election officials were correct when they approved language in a recall petition against Mayor Weaver.    

The petition language cites the mayor signing a contract to hire a new trash hauling company for the city of Flint in response to an 'emergency.' A court later issued an injunction blocking the city from hiring Rizzo Environmental. 

Organizer expected to file recall petition signatures against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

By Jun 26, 2017
A recall petition for Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor reaches a milestone this week.

Recall organizer Arthur Woodson declined to comment last week on the status of the campaign. However, in the past Woodson has said volunteers have collected more than 6,000 signatures since a judge cleared the way for recall petition process to begin in April.