WUOMFM

Today's legislators don't seem to care

By 12 minutes ago
  • The state Capitol in Lansing.
    The state Capitol in Lansing.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

I’ve been talking to legislators and congressmen for a long time, and know something about lawmakers in the past as well. There are some ways in which I think today’s lot are generally better. For example, they are better educated and drink less. More of them are women, and I think there are far fewer on the take.

But there’s also something very wrong with our legislature today, something that often makes me think we would be better off with the old boozing and occasionally brawling pols, some of whom were still around when I was a young reporter.

You could argue that the old-time politicians didn’t always understand what the people wanted, and I’d agree. You could say that some even pandered to our worst instincts.

But today we have a state Senate whose leaders are actively hostile to the clear will of the people when it comes to openness and transparency in political campaigns.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof and his follower, Senate Elections Chair Dave Robertson, rammed through a bill last week that is a positive disgrace to democracy.

Senate Bill 335 would allow unrestricted spending by outside, so-called independent groups to influence Michigan elections. These groups would be allowed to hide the source of their campaign contributions, so that voters would have no way to find out who, for example, might be behind a multi-million dollar TV advertising smear campaign.

Former Republican Congressman Joe Schwarz wrote, “To say this is bad policy would be an understatement,” in a column in the Detroit News. Schwarz added, “We are at a moment when Americans’ trust in government is incredibly low, and efforts like these only erode that trust further.

How can Michigan citizens believe that their elected representatives are looking out for their best interests if they are receiving undocumented and unlimited financial contributions from anonymous individuals and corporations?”

The answer, as Schwarz well knows, is that the senators who voted to pass this bill aren’t looking out for our best interests. They are actively hostile to them.

Meekhof and Robertson are both term-limited and unlikely to run for office again, so they have nothing to fear. Earlier, they have repeatedly acted to prevent anything from being passed to make voting easier for people, including no-reason absentee voting.

They have repeatedly managed to kill efforts to make government more transparent by extending FOIA, or Freedom of Information Act laws to cover politicians like themselves.

But they can’t wait to make it easier for corporations to secretly give money to corrupt our electoral process. As Meekhof cynically told the Detroit Free Press, “Everybody should have free speech, and the Supreme Court has said that free speech equals money.”

I wasn’t aware that corporations have found it difficult to influence elections. Joe Schwarz put it best: This bill, he said, “furthers the reach and power of moneyed interests at the expense of Michigan voters,” thus “undermining the trust Americans have in our government.”

The state House of Representatives should defeat this bill, and if they fail to do so, Governor Snyder should veto it. We, as a people, are indeed fast losing faith in democracy - and this bill is a message that cynicism is totally justified.

And that might be the scariest outcome of all.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
senate bill 335
campaign finance

Related Content

Just shut Line 5 down

By Sep 15, 2017
Screen showing Line 5 on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Earlier this week, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette officially confirmed what everybody knew: He is running for governor, or more exactly, for the Republican nomination next year.

When he made his announcement, he said a version of what all politicians say; he is doing this, not for himself, but for the people, for all of us. Well, I know a good way he can start to prove that to us and help his candidacy at the same time:

Detroit needs to embrace the metropolitan dream

By Sep 14, 2017
Photograph of Downtown Detroit
Ifmuth / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Toledo, Ohio isn’t in Michigan, but should be. I’m not just saying this because of the famous and farcical 1835 Toledo “War,” that ended up establishing that the city belonged to Ohio, with Michigan getting the western Upper Peninsula as compensation.

More to the point is that the Toledo economy is essentially the Metropolitan Detroit manufacturing economy. Like the Motor City, Toledo has slowly declined as auto jobs waned. The decline has been slower, however, as has the demographic change.

Nuclear Fears

By Sep 8, 2017

When I was in elementary school a national magazine did an article on what would happen if a hydrogen bomb were dropped on Detroit. I don’t remember all the details, except that windows would have been broken in Lansing, and where I lived would have been melted glass. This was back in the early 1960s, when we were still tucking ourselves under our desks in that famous “duck and cover” air raid drill.

I wasn’t terribly sophisticated, but I was smart enough to figure out that squatting under a Formica desk wasn’t likely to save anyone. After the Cuban missile crisis, I read portions of a book I was probably too young for, Herman Kahn’s On Thermonuclear War.