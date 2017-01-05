Top federal prosecutor for Western Michigan to resign

Patrick Miles, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, has announced that he will step down from office on Inauguration Day, January 20th.

Miles was appointed by President Barak Obama in 2012.

He is the first African-American to have held the position of U.S. Attorney in Michigan's Western District.

The office covers 49 counties, including Michigan's entire Upper Peninsula.

Miles said protection of the vulnerable has been one of his top priorities.

"Protecting children from sexual exploitation over the internet and protecting seniors from financial frauds," Miles said.

Miles said another of his main goals has been improving police-community relations.

"Making sure that there is communication to develop relationships which result in trust," said Miles. "Because trust between community and law enforcement is absolutely critical both to prevent problems and to address problems."

Miles said he also has focused on connecting released prisoners to jobs and social services as a way to reduce crime.

During his tenure, his office obtained 31 convictions against members of the Holland Latin Kings gang for federal racketeering, firearms possession, and drug distribution. Miles said the convictions wiped out a criminal enterprise that had caused problems in Holland, Michigan for over 10 years.