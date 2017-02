Governor Rick Snyder says he’s trying to learn more about President Trump’s executive order on immigration. But he says it’s the start of a national discussion on the subject. Snyder says he is reaching to other governors and the Trump administration to better understand the order and its effects.

The governor released a statement this morning while he is overseas on a trip to Israel.

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is in charge while the governor’s away. He says criticism of the order is overblown.