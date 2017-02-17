WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Transparency, ethics main goals of Flint's new city charter proposal

By 1 hour ago

Members of the Flint Charter Review Commission release a draft of their recommended changes to the document.
Credit STEVE CARMODY / Michigan Radio

The City of Flint is considering changing its charter, which could change how city government operates, taxes and more. It could stiffen ethics rules and change other rules to make city hall more transparent.

The Flint Charter Review Commission is proposing the changes. Cleora Magee chairs that commission and she joined Stateside to discuss.

Magee said the main goal of the new charter is to improve ethics rules, and to put measures in place to enforce those rules. It also has provisions for citizen input and public comment. In addition, if passed, city elections for mayor and city council could move to the same years as gubernatorial elections to encourage voter turnout.

“We didn’t want to be divisive,” said Magee. “We didn’t want divisions within the city.”

Some of the new provisions in the charter are a direct response to Flint’s experience under emergency management, Magee said. For example, state appointees must meet certain criteria to run their appointed office.

The charter is open for public comment from Feb. 6 through March 6. The Commission is hosting an event on Feb. 25 to meet with citizens to review the charter, which you can view online here.

“We want to be transparent, we want people to know what’s in the charter before they go to the polls,” Magee said.

The attorney general’s office will receive the charter on March 8 and will have three months to review it. Magee hopes it will be on the ballot for a public vote in August.

Listen to the full interview above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Flint
flint charter
Flint charter review commission

Related Content

No matter what officials say, Flint resident won't drink or pay for "disgusting" water

By Feb 15, 2017
Flint residents Laura and Sean MacIntyre stopped paying their water bills in 2016.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

People in Flint who have been getting the state to help pay their water bills appear to be losing that help.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver met with Governor Snyder on Tuesday. She was unable to get him to budge from the decision to put an early end to the state-funded subsidy program that helped people pay for the water they can't safely drink without a filter.