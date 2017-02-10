With travel ban blocked, Muslim leader tells Michiganders abroad to come home

Stateside's conversation with Dawud Walid, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan.

A federal appeals panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit has upheld a lower court’s ruling against an executive order by President Donald Trump. That order temporarily banned people of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The three-judge panel suggested the executive order did nothing to make the nation safer, and that the Trump administration didn’t present any evidence that people from the seven countries were a threat to the U.S.

Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan, joined Stateside to talk about the ruling it's effect on the Muslim community.

"We are encouraging community members who have family members with visas to expedite their travel to the United States of America immediately because this is a very fluid situation," Walid said. "And who knows, if this goes to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court may not uphold the lower courts."

Listen to the full interview above to hear how long the fight against Trump's executive order could last and why Walid considers the order to be a "Muslim ban."

