WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

With travel ban blocked, Muslim leader tells Michiganders abroad to come home

By 27 minutes ago
  • "We are encouraging community members who have family members with visas to expedite their travel to the United States of America immediately," Walid said.
    "We are encouraging community members who have family members with visas to expedite their travel to the United States of America immediately," Walid said.
    Andrey Belenko / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A federal appeals panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit has upheld a lower court’s ruling against an executive order by President Donald Trump. That order temporarily banned people of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The three-judge panel suggested the executive order did nothing to make the nation safer, and that the Trump administration didn’t present any evidence that people from the seven countries were a threat to the U.S.

Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan, joined Stateside to talk about the ruling it's effect on the Muslim community.

"We are encouraging community members who have family members with visas to expedite their travel to the United States of America immediately because this is a very fluid situation," Walid said. "And who knows, if this goes to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court may not uphold the lower courts."

Listen to the full interview above to hear how long the fight against Trump's executive order could last and why Walid considers the order to be a "Muslim ban."

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
travel ban
immigration
Michigan Muslims
Donald Trump

Related Content

Refugees en route to Michigan on a “rollercoaster ride” amid uncertainty over Trump travel ban

By Feb 6, 2017
COURTESY OF SAMARITAS

Travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries are enjoying tearful reunions with loved ones across the United States and the state of Michigan. This after a federal judge ruled against President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States.

Refugee advocate: "I wish we had extreme vetting for [politicians] as much as we do for refugees"

By Jan 31, 2017
Samaritas is the largest resettler of refugees in Michigan.
Courtesy of Samaritas

The White House continues to insist that the President's executive orders on immigrants and refugees will make America safer.

The West Michigan group Samaritas begs to differ.

After Trump immigration order, Ann Arbor schools try to reassure families, students

By Jan 31, 2017
The Trump Administration's move to change immigration and travel policies for seven predominantly Muslim countries prompted Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift to contact the parents in her district.
Leslie Science and Nature Center / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Trump Administration's move to change immigration and travel policies for seven predominantly Muslim countries prompted Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift to contact the parents in her district.

Federal judge in Detroit rules green card holders shouldn't be a part of the travel ban

By & Feb 3, 2017
Protesters and police inside Detroit Metro Airport.
Courtesy of Carey Swanson

A federal judge in Detroit has struck down a portion of President Trump’s temporary ban on some immigrants, but it only applies to some of those affected by the ban.

Judge Victoria Roberts’ permanent injunction only applies to “lawful permanent residents”—greencard holders—from the seven countries named in Mr. Trump’s executive order.

(Read the injunction here.)

Snyder says Michigan still welcoming to immigrants

By Jan 27, 2017
Caleb Pluta

Governor Rick Snyder says enforcing immigration laws is not a top priority of state and local police in Michigan. That’s after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to curtail immigration from majority Muslim countries, and targeting immigrants in the country illegally.

“I don’t see that as one of their primary functions. We’re actually doing very well bringing violent crime down within the state of Michigan,” he said. “I appreciate the great work of the State Police and or local partners, and we’re going to continue to work hard on making Michigan a safer place.”