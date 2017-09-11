Trott to exit Congress after two terms. Get ready for an expensive race to replace him.

U.S. Rep. Dave Trott, R-11th District, says he will not seek reelection next year and will retire after four years in Congress.

Trott says he always intended for his congressional career to be brief. He said in a written statement he’s ready to return to the private sector and spend more time with his family. But he possibly faced a tough reelection bid next year, and The New York Times reported over the weekend that Trott was growing increasingly frustrated with President Trump. He recently advised Trump in a tweet to spend more time on the golf course and stay away from microphones.

Trott’s decision will set off a scramble among Republicans and Democrats to find nominees to replace him. Michigan’s 11th District leans Republican, but even Republicans acknowledge it’s possible for a Democrat to take it.

“The way it’s looking right now, residents of the 11th District can probably prepare to see a lot of political advertisements," said Craig Mauger, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

“If this is the seat that is the one that Democrats and Republicans both view as the most up in the air, in terms of who’s going to win, and there’s some indications now that that’s how both sides view the seat, this could be a very expensive race," Mauger said.