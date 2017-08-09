WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Troy project aims to create walkable downtown amidst urban sprawl

By 1 hour ago
  • A mock-up of the proposed downtown development project by Gibbs Planning Group
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    A mock-up of the proposed downtown development project for Troy by Gibbs Planning Group.
    Bob Gibbs / Gibbs Planning Group
  • an aerial view of the proposed Troy downtown development plan by Gibbs Planning Group
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    an aerial view of the proposed Troy downtown development plan by Gibbs Planning Group
    Bob Gibbs / Gibbs Planning Group

If you live in a city or town that dates back to before World War Two, you've got a "Main Street," you've got parks, and you can walk around town to restaurants and stores.

Cities that sprouted up after the war? Not so much.

Those are largely made up of shopping strips, office buildings, plenty of subdivisions — and you definitely need a car. There's no "downtown" that's the center of the community.

Urban planner Bob Gibbs is working with city leaders in Troy to build a walkable downtown with “all kinds of housing for all kinds of people.”

Gibbs is an evangelist of “New Urbanism,” an architectural philosophy that focuses on walkable living spaces that include different types of housing in the same neighborhood in order to foster community and diversity.

According to Gibbs, neighborhoods where people don’t have to rely on driving in order to get groceries or grab dinner after work is something that a growing number of people want.

“There’s a very unique market demand where the millennials and baby-boomers … both want the same house,” Gibbs said. “Never before have the two largest demographic groups wanted the same [type of housing], and it turns out they like living next to each other.”

Listen to the entire conversation with Bob Gibbs, president of Gibbs Planning Group, above. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
urban planning
cities

Related Content

Shoreline communities look for better ways to address rise and fall of Great Lakes

By May 10, 2017
A photo of a beach
mike_miley / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

 

The U.S. Geological Survey reports since the turn of the last century, water levels of Lake Michigan have increased in a series of even higher peaks. One was in 1964. An expensive house in St. Joseph was taken by the lake.

There was damage up and down Michigan’s coast. Another high lake water moment spanned from 1985 to 1987, and again there was a lot of damage to homes, beachfront property and industry.

8 Mile Road is eight miles from where?

By Oct 16, 2014
Road sign for 8 Mile Rd.
Sean Loyless / Flickr

When Michael Imperiale moved to Michigan from Brooklyn, New York, he noticed the mile road system and wanted to know what it was all about. 

"I've asked people from time to time, occasionally, and no one seemed to know," Imperiale said. He's a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan. 

Asking his friends was a dead end, but that didn't stop Imperiale's curiosity. He took to M I Curious and asked a simple question: 8 Mile is 8 miles from where? 

Planning expert: Legislation could "abolish historic districts" in Michigan

By Feb 24, 2016
Jos Campau Historic District in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Andrew Jameson / Wikimedia Commons

Depending on your viewpoint, a pair of bills being proposed by the Michigan House and Senate are either a threat to historic districts in Michigan, or a property rights issue for individuals and developers.

House Bill 5232 and Senate Bill 720 would end any historic districts already in Michigan after ten years. Residents and the preservation community would have to apply all over again to win the designation of historic district. And the bills would set a much higher bar for preservationists to jump over.

Motown legend says Brewster-Douglass taught her "people are people"

By Kyle Norris Mar 18, 2015
Nationaal Archief (Dutch National Archives)

Today on Stateside, we’re getting the inside scoop from former residents of the Brewster-Douglass housing projects about what it was like growing up in the Detroit projects. 

Their answers are overwhelmingly positive.

Ruby Straughter lived in the Brewster-Douglass projects from 1957 to 1972. She remembers people in the projects taking good care of each other.

“If a family couldn’t pay rent, neighbors would throw a rent party and they’d give the money to whomever needed the rent paid.”

She says no one ever went hungry or made fun of anyone else for being poor. Straughter remembers parents were strict with their own kids, and looked out for other people’s children as well.

There was also lots and lots of singing in the Brewsters. People sang four-part harmonies on street corners, in the parks, on porches and in the stairwells, where the echo was best.

But why was music such a huge part of living there? 

Zoning out: Cities rewrite codes to transform their look

By Dan Bobkoff Mar 28, 2011
Steetsboro, Ohio

Zoning is the DNA of a community: it controls how you live, shop, and work.

After nearly a century of many cities separating those uses, now, they’re going back to the future: trying to recreate an old way of life.

Streetsboro, Ohio is one such place.

Drive down its main commercial district and it has nearly every chain store you can imagine: A Walmart and a Target, a Lowes and a Home Depot.

Some call it sprawl. Streetsboro calls it economic development.

This six-lane strip of big box shopping centers has served this city well since its explosive growth started in the 1960s. It just doesn’t look like a traditional town.

The town center is an intersection with a grassy knoll on one side. But Jeff Pritchard is in charge of planning there now and he’s aiming for a future Streetsboro that would look very different.

These big box stores could eventually be replaced by attractive housing and shops. The way towns and cities used to be.

 “A place where they can walk to a corner store, maybe live above a store, says Anthony Flint of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy. “And, those kinds of things, that’s illegal in America today in so many of our communities."

Illegal because of zoning.  In many cities and towns, zoning codes don’t allow living and working in the same place. And, when zoning spread across the country in the 1920s and 30s, that was considered a good thing.

 “ You didn’t want to have a slaughter house next to a residential apartment,” Flint says.

But those issues aren’t as big a deal anymore.

As the Great Lakes region reinvents itself, there’s a growing feeling among planners and thinkers that much of the public wants to spend less time in their cars.