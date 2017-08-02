Trump declares disaster in Michigan counties after June floods

President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties that sustained widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The announcement Wednesday makes federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland Counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance will also aid the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe within Isabella County.

Trump's declaration means communities statewide are eligible to participate in a program to help reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.

Gov. Rick Snyder had asked Trump for the disaster declaration.

In a statement, the governor said, “The losses sustained by these communities have been severe due to the magnitude of the flash flooding. This presidential declaration is an important step in our continuing efforts to provide assistance and help Michigan families and businesses recover from the effects of this disaster.”

Residents and business owners in the affected counties can begin requesting assistance Thursday by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).