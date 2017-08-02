WUOMFM

Trump declares disaster in Michigan counties after June floods

By & 27 minutes ago
  • flooding in Midland
    Widespread flooding in June caused major damage in four Michigan counties.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties that sustained widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The announcement Wednesday makes federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland Counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance will also aid the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe within Isabella County.

Trump's declaration means communities statewide are eligible to participate in a program to help reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.

Gov. Rick Snyder had asked Trump for the disaster declaration.

In a statement, the governor said, “The losses sustained by these communities have been severe due to the magnitude of the flash flooding. This presidential declaration is an important step in our continuing efforts to provide assistance and help Michigan families and businesses recover from the effects of this disaster.”

Residents and business owners in the affected counties can begin requesting assistance Thursday by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Tags: 
Flooding
FEMA
isabella county
midland county
Bay County
gladwin county

State grants available for communities recovering from June floods

By Jul 25, 2017
Michigan Agribusiness Association

Local communities in four Michigan counties hard hit by flooding last month are getting some help from the state.

In late June, more than seven inches of rain fell on parts of Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Isabella Counties last month, causing widespread floods. In many cases, damage to roads and other infrastructure has overwhelmed local resources.

Now local governments can apply for up to $100,000 from the state Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund.

FEMA teams surveying flood damage in mid-Michigan

By Jul 6, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has eight teams surveying damage in four mid-Michigan counties hard hit by flooding last month.  

The FEMA assessment will play a large role in the state’s expected request for federal disaster relief.

Farm industry officials say rural communities will need help recovering from June flooding

By Jun 29, 2017
Michigan Agri-Business Association

Michigan agri-business leaders say recent floods have devastated farm fields and heavily damaged rural infrastructure in several mid-Michigan counties.

More than seven inches of rain fell on parts of mid-Michigan last Thursday. Water inundated farmers’ fields. Dry beans appear to be the hardest hit crop, with about 10% of the crop lost, according to state agriculture industry officials.

Jim Byrum is the president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association.  