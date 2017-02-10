WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Trump order has lead to more people in detention. Immigration lawyer: Is it worth the moral cost?

By 4 minutes ago

There is another executive order on immigration issued by President Donald Trump, beyond the travel ban of seven majority-Muslim countries.

This executive order gave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broader discretion to arrest undocumented immigrants. The result has been a quick uptick in arrests, more people in detention centers, and an immigrant community that is more fearful of being deported.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that gives U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broader discretion to arrest undocumented immigrants.
Credit Professor Kit Johnson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

According to the New York Times, this order stipulates "that undocumented immigrants convicted of any criminal offense – and even those who have not been charged but are believed to have committed 'acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offense' – have become a priority for deportation."

Immigration lawyer Brad Maze joined Stateside to talk about the executive order and the concerns it raises.

"This [executive order] gives unfettered power to immigration and customs enforcement to essentially be the judge, jury and executioner when they come across someone who may be illegal, and to search out those people who are regular citizens who are contributing to our community and who are just caught up in the fray of these executive orders," Maze said.

One of Maze's clients was arrested after failing to provide proper documentation while riding as a passenger in a vehicle on his way to work. The man has been living in the United States for 27 years, has no criminal record and has a wife and four U.S.-born children.

"This is really affecting us in a social and economic way," Maze said. "Really, we have to ask ourselves, 'Is it worth the moral cost to just go out and arrest people and suddenly become like we are kind of a police state?"
 

Listen to the full interview above to hear the son of Maze's client, who also joined Stateside, talk about how he's helping his family cope with an uncertain future as they wait to see if their father will be deported.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
illegal immigration
Donald Trump
travel ban
executive order
immigration executive order
refugees

Related Content

Some state lawmakers move to crack down on “sanctuary cities”

By Feb 1, 2017
A new policy will hopefully help supervisors track any racial profiling
Michigan State Police

Police would have to report anybody they arrest to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, if there’s “probable cause” to think they’re “not legally present in the United States.”

That’s under a new bill introduced in the state House of Representatives last month. It’s now heading to the Local Government committee.

Sheriff, researcher explain impact of immigration raids on communities and law enforcement

By Jan 5, 2017
Lopez: "[Immigration] raids affect all sorts of relationships. Relationships between individuals, between family members, between Latino communities and white communities, and also between immigrant and Latino communities and local police departments."
J J / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

As he campaigned for the presidency, one of Donald Trump's most consistent messages was aimed at undocumented immigrants. At one point, he promised a deportation force to remove all undocumented immigrants.

That message helped get him elected.

It remains to be seen what will actually come to pass once Mr. Trump takes office in two weeks, but the increased possibility of immigration raids is out there.

Update: Ypsilanti girl left behind after mother, sister deported

By Aug 26, 2016
Susana Bernabé-Ramirez and her daughter Sayra Hernandez
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

The news came in today that Susana Bernabé-Ramirez and her 16-year-old daughter Sayra Hernandez have been deported. That leaves 11-year-old, American-born Isabella Hernandez here in the United States. This creates an even bigger challenge for the family, because Isabella has epilepsy and needs the medical care that she is receiving here in Michigan.
 

We spoke with Bernabé-Ramirez and Sayra in April as they awaited a stay of removal from the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Their attorney Brad Thompson joined us to talk about this development.

Many Michigan undocumented immigrants' hopes dashed by Supreme Court decision

By Jun 23, 2016
ICE SWAT agent preparing for a raid
public domain/Wikimedia

Advocates for undocumented immigrants say a Supreme Court decision hurts millions of families in the U.S.

In a tie vote, the Supreme Court let stand a lower court ruling that blocked the president's executive order on immigration.

President Obama wanted to stop deportations of undocumented parents with legal resident children.  

Attorney Ruby Robinson is with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. Robinson says undocumented residents of the U.S. live with tremendous day-to-day insecurity and fear.

Refugees en route to Michigan on a “rollercoaster ride” amid uncertainty over Trump travel ban

By Feb 6, 2017
COURTESY OF SAMARITAS

Travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries are enjoying tearful reunions with loved ones across the United States and the state of Michigan. This after a federal judge ruled against President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States.