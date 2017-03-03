Trump supporters to hold rallies across Michigan, while progressives meet in Lansing

Organizers expect thousands of Michiganders will take part in rallies across the state tomorrow in support of President Trump.

Anti-Trump protests have dominated the news for months.

Michigan rally organizer Meshawn Maddock says this weekend’s events are intended to show the president is “loved."

“If you watch nothing but mainstream media, it does feel like overwhelmingly people are dissatisfied,” says Maddock, “and those of us who support the president, and walk every day among each other, know that that’s not true.”

Maddock says the president’s supporters plan to work to help him push through his agenda. She says she’s even organizing now to help Trump win re-election in 2020.

Noon-hour rallies are planned in Lansing, Grand Rapids and a half-dozen other Michigan cities.

More pro-Trump rallies are taking place across the country this weekend.

Meanwhile, Michigan progressives will meet just a short walk from the state Capitol where Trump supporters will rally.

Tomorrow, more than 600 are expected to attend the 2017 Michigan Progressive Summit at the Lansing Center.

Organizer Marissa Luna says people who have been in the Progressive movement for many years will be mixing with others who have been inspired to become more politically active since Donald Trump was elected last year.

She says the point of the summit is to help attendees learn how to channel their energies to move their policies forward.

“We’ll be able to see some immediate effects in the form of folks doing a lot more local grassroots organizing and engagement in their communities,” says Luna.

Much like the pro-Donald Trump supporters who will be rallying down the street, the progressives hope to influence the outcome of the next election.