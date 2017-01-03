Trump threatens to tax GM's Cruze hatchback for being made in Mexico

In another tweet targeting a U.S. company, President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to slap a tax on General Motors for importing one model of a compact car to the U.S. from Mexico.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

But GM says all of its Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are now made in Ohio, only the hatchback is made in Mexico and few of those hatchbacks are sold in the U.S.

Here’s their statement in response to president-elect Trump's tweet:

General Motors manufactures the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio. All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in GM’s assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S.

Shares of GM fell about one percent immediately after the tweet, but then recovered.

*Clarification - We clarified the copy and headline above to note that the back and forth between Trump and GM is about the Cruze hatchback.