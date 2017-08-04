Trump travel ban leaves young refugees, Michigan families in limbo

Doug Tribou speaks with Sean de Four of Samaritas and Tianna Rooney, a foster parent in the unaccompanied refugee minor program.

A small group of children fleeing violence in their home countries is stuck in limbo. They've been paired with American foster families, including some in Michigan.

But they can't come to the U.S. because of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, which affects people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily bans all refugees.

The children are part of the unaccompanied refugee minor program, which was created in the 1980s to help thousands of displaced children from Southeast Asia.

The program now helps young refugees from around the world.

Samaritas is one of the groups that runs the program on behalf of the U.S. government. It is also the largest private foster care organization in Michigan.

Michigan Radio "Morning Edition" host Doug Tribou spoke with Samaritas Vice President for Child and Family Services Sean de Four and Brighton resident Tianna Rooney, one of the foster parents in the program. Rooney and her family are waiting for a foster child to arrive from Africa.