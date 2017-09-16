Trump tweets support for AG Bill Schuette's bid for Michigan governor

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette picked up a big endorsement for his campaign for governor.

A presidential tweet:

Donald J. Trump‏ @realDonaldTrump

"Attorney General Bill Shuette will be a fantastic Governor for the great State of Michigan. I am bringing back your jobs and Bill will help!"

The president did misspell Schuette’s name.

Schuette thanked the president with a tweet of his own.

A.G. Bill Schuette‏ @SchuetteOnDuty

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your strong support. Working together, Michigan will start winning again with more jobs, growth & paychecks."

Other Republicans running for Michigan governor may not be as grateful the president is tossing his support behind the Attorney General many months before the GOP primary.