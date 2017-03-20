WUOMFM

Trump's budget plan would take Americorps members out of Detroit schools

46 seconds ago
  • Andrew Stein, executive director of City Year Detroit, says Americorps members help at-risk students, and teachers who have to manage large class sizes.
    Detroit Public Schools

The leader of a community service program that brings volunteers to work in Detroit schools is urging members of Congress to vote against the budget plan proposed by President Trump. 

Trump's budget plan eliminates the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that funds, among other programs, Americorps. It's one of the 19 federal agencies eliminated in the budget proposal. 

Andrew Stein is the executive director of City Year Detroit, a program that recruits people aged 18-25 to work with at-risk students in Detroit. Stein says City Year gets roughly a quarter of its funding through Americorps.

"This is just what our country should be invested in," Stein said. "Young people, in service in a civilian capacity, helping to address pressing social needs in our country in a really cost-effective way."

The "America First" budget plan emphasizes funding federal programs that can prove achievement with quantifiable evidence.

Stein says he has the data to show City Year helps students do better in math, reading, attendance and behavior.

"I really cannot envision a more efficient use of federal dollars than what we're doing with our Americorps funding right now," Stein said. 

He says there are 71 Americorps members working in Detroit Schools this year who would not return if CNCS funding were eliminated.

americorps

