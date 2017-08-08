WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

Trying to trap invasive sea lamprey with "eel ladders"

By 58 minutes ago
  • Sea lamprey
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    MSU researchers have been testing a novel sea lamprey control system near Hammond Bay, MI.
    Michigan State University
  • A view of the fish passage, which selectively filters out sea lamprey.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    A view of the fish passage, which selectively filters out sea lamprey.
    Andrea Miehls / USGS

The sea lamprey is an invasive fish with a round mouth like a suction cup. It latches onto big fish like lake trout and salmon, drills its razor sharp tongue into them, and gets fat drinking their blood and body fluids. A single lamprey can kill up to 40 pounds of fish in its lifetime.

We spend about $20 million dollars a year to control lampreys. One of the main ways people do that is with a pesticide, but researchers are working on other ways to control the invasive species.

Michigan State University researchers are testing something called a sea lamprey ladder.

Michael Wagner is a sea lamprey expert and an associate professor in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at MSU.

He compares the ladder to a classic game: Plinko.

This ladder is part of a system designed to selectively filter out sea lamprey.
Credit Andrea Miehls / USGS

“It’s a board and studded with pegs. It’s put into the water at a steep angle - about 45 degrees - and it has water running over the surface of it. And eel-like fishes, like sea lamprey and American eels, can climb this ladder by pushing off against these pegs, where most other fishes can’t,” says Wagner.

The ladders are designed to control the flow of sea lamprey through dams. Wagner says the idea is to guide the lamprey to one side of the dam, using an “alarm cue” scent that sea lamprey release when facing a predator.

Wagner explains the ladder system this way:

“So imagine now that we have this fish ladder over on one side of the dam, and we’re pumping this alarm cue down it that the sea lamprey smell and they don’t want anything to do with going over there. And then on the other side of the dam, we installed these trapping devices with this ladder on it," he says. "So we guide the sea lamprey over there. They can go up this ladder and they get trapped. But any of the other fish that encounter it can’t go over it, and don’t get trapped.”

Wagner says they've had some success but they still have a ways to go.

"We’re very early in the research. This project that we started this year is the first attempt to try to prove the concepts underlying one of these selective fish passage devices,” he says.

Tags: 
sea lamprey
invasive species

Related Content

Study outlines strategies to stop Asian carp from moving into the Great Lakes

By 18 hours ago
A bird's-eye view of the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, with illustrations of preventative measures to stop invasive species from entering the Great lakes Basin, as outlined in the USACE's "Tenatively Adopted Plan"
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a draft report outlining possible strategies to better protect the Great Lakes from Asian carp and other invasive species.

Scientists plan new type of attack against sea lampreys

By May 23, 2017
NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory / Creative Commons

Sea lampreys have devastated Michigan waters for decades. But now, scientists hope that sterilizing some males will help control the population.

Marc Gaden is with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

"The goal is to overwhelm the lampreys, to have the sterilized males out-compete the fertile males, and reduce spawning in that system to the bare minimum," Gaden said.

According to scientists, the invasive species has the ability to wipe out native life.

Scientists hope to track sea lampreys by their DNA

By Sep 29, 2016
Sea lamprey
USFWS Midwest / Flickr


We spend a lot of money to control sea lampreys. The U.S. and Canada spend $21 million dollars a year to keep them in check.

 

The invasive fish drills holes into big fish like trout and salmon, and drinks their blood and body fluids. A single lamprey can kill 40 pounds of fish.

 

Managers are always looking for new ways to control the blood suckers and keep tabs on where they are in the Great Lakes system.

 

Now, scientists are testing the idea of using environmental DNA – or eDNA. It’s a tool that’s been used a lot to see if Asian carp are in a river or lake; it detects genetic material from the fish.

 

Tiny lobsters of doom: Why this invasive crayfish is bad news

By Jul 27, 2017
Courtesy Seth Herbst

A couple weeks ago, this guy in Kalamazoo County sees something a little odd: what looks like a tiny lobster, trying to cross the road.

He takes a picture of it, and sends it to the man who’s been dreading this moment: Seth Herbst, the aquatic invasive species coordinator for the fisheries division at the Department of Natural Resources.

“And as soon as I saw that photo, it was a clear as day that that was a red swamp crayfish,” Herbst sighs. But his day was only going to get worse. Later that very morning, he heard from another person in that same area – Sunset Lake in Vicksburg – who saw a red swamp crayfish walking around in their yard.

This was bad news.