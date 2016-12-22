WUOMFM

Turn off the screens and read a good book over the holidays

By 5 hours ago

I was recently tempted to bludgeon one of my students into recognizing that interesting things had happened, even before he was born, back in the ancient early 1990s, say.

We were discussing the origins of the World Wide Web, the invention that actually made wide-ranging use of cyberspace possible. Having considered this, he said prior to that, I must have actually had to find things in books.

I pleaded guilty, and told him that, in fact, though I am as much a slave to Google as any man, that I did, indeed, still read books.

He looked thoughtful, and said, “Oh yeah. Like my dad still plays vinyl.”

Well, I still play vinyl too, as a matter of fact, though I was afraid telling my student that would cause sensory overload.

I not only look things up in books, I read them

But I not only look things up in books, I read them, and not just because I have to. You can indeed find all sorts of information about, for example, Soapy Williams, on the internet.

That’s where I go if I suddenly need to know the date our legendary governor died.

But that doesn’t compare to Thomas Noer’s magnificent and fascinating biography, called, simply, Soapy, which came out 10 years ago, and which is a richly textured account of the man and Michigan during his lifetime, which spanned most of the twentieth century.

Holiday season is here, as anyone not trapped in a mine shaft presumably knows, and some people are still looking for presents. You could do a lot worse than buying someone a good book, if only as a tiny gesture of defiance against Wikipedia.

Here’s something that bothers me about the media treats books.

When something important or brilliant is published, we review it. It has a short shelf life to win attention, and then it is quickly forgotten.

Well, that sort of treatment is perfectly justified for instant pseudo-books, like those thrown together following some kidnapping.

Yet the best books don’t rot, or become irrelevant for a long time, if ever.

... to the extent I do know something ... it's largely from a lifetime of reading really good books.

Sometimes people have told me they were utterly amazed at how much I know about the history of our state, something that manages to both please me and make me feel like a fraud. 

After all, I can’t remember much about the policies of Governor Epaphroditus Ransom, who served back in the 1850s. But to the extent I do know something, it isn’t just from scanning headlines or online encyclopedias, it’s largely from a lifetime of reading really good books.

So if you have a reader on your list who cares about this fascinating state, let me make a couple suggestions. The Soapy book is great, but so is Dave Dempsey’s biography of our longest-serving governor, called William G. Milliken, Michigan’s Passionate Moderate.

Read those two well-written books, and you’ll know and understand a lot about how this state evolved. If you care about Detroit, Scott Martelle’s Detroit: A Biography is compelling and short. Nathan Bomey’s Detroit Resurrected will give you the inside story of the bankruptcy.

There’s also a pile of fascinating books on the human drama of the auto industry. And if you read just one good book over the holidays, I guarantee you’ll feel a whole lot better than if you spent the whole time playing World of Warcraft.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio's Senior news analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
books

Related Content

Michigan Bookmark: "Wolf's Mouth" asks readers if it's possible to know your true self

By Michael Zadoorian Aug 15, 2016

In John Smolens’ riveting new novel, Wolf's Mouth, the action begins in 1944, in Camp Au Train, a lumber camp near Munising, Michigan. But it’s not a typical lumber camp. It’s a Prisoner Of War camp, one of the many in Michigan during World War II. 

The prisoners are mostly Germans, with a smattering of other nationalities.

But even in an American-run POW camp, the Nazis secretly hold the reins, meting out a cruel justice to anyone who disobeys Kommandant Vogel, a man known for vengeance and violence.  

Yet one Italian soldier, Francesco Verdi, dares to defy Vogel.  It’s a choice that will have repercussions for the rest of his life.  He also happens to be the narrator of Wolf's Mouth.

Michigan Bookmark: "Swarm Theory" is a gripping work of Midwest Gothic

By Desiree Cooper Jun 29, 2016

 

Michigan Bookmark is a series that features Michigan authors reviewing Michigan books.

Michigan Bookmark: "Angels of Detroit" reads like a narrow escape from city’s troubles

By Gloria Whelan Sep 19, 2016

Christopher Hebert's Angels of Detroit has a rich cast of feckless and out of their time hippies who make their way to Detroit for no good purpose. Hebert is a generous and perceptive writer who gives his characters a long hard look, but his anarchists have a difficult time explaining why blowing up Detroit will lead to something better.

Michigan Bookmark: In “NOLA Gals” social barriers threaten a friendship after Hurricane Katrina

By Anne-Marie Oomen Dec 20, 2016

Transcription of the book review: NOLA Gals by Barbara Rebbeck, published in 2015, honored the ten-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and received five major awards in Young Adults categories. This year Rebbeck wrote a play for young people called Turbulence. It was based on her own novel.

Michigan Bookmark: "Seasonal Roads" is Hemingway country, inhabited by women

By Lisa Lenzo Jul 21, 2016

Michigan Bookmark is a series that features Michigan authors reviewing Michigan books.

Seasonal Roads is the title of L.E. Kimball’s impressive new book of stories. The title refers to roads that are unplowed and therefore unpassable in winter. Kimball guides you down some of these roads in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula – into cabins, forests, and rivers, and into the lives of three women. Author Lisa Lenzo has this review.

My part of the country: Michigan on the Page

By Oct 3, 2011
User farlane / Flickr

Well, summer's over.

Over the course of the last six months, Michigan on the Page has talked with a number of Michigan writers about who, what, why, and most importantly where they write about.

And we heard from writers who work in Southeast Michigan (Christopher T. Leland) and writers who live in Western Michigan (Patricia Clark, Marc Sheehan).

Today, we hear from novelist and short story writer Phillip Sterling about a novel about Michigan which is important to him, one that takes place in Northern Michigan, in Leelanau County.

Shutting the Gate to Eden: Michigan on the Page Part 1

By Feb 25, 2011
Andrew / Flickr

Welcome to part one of our web exclusive series, “Michigan on the Page.”

Over the following months, we will be talking with writers from all over Michigan about what books they think best represent the state.

Writers, like many of the state’s residents, have all kinds of opinions on what kinds of writing really speak to Michigan and its citizens.

Are there highlights? Tons. Way too many to list. But here’s a short selection of recent and all-time favorites:

So-Called 'Ordinary' People: Michigan on the Page Part 2

By Mar 4, 2011
User b talbot / Flickr

Patricia Clark is an award-winning poet, and the former Poet Laureate of Grand Rapids. When I asked her to participate in our web-exclusive “Michigan on the Page” series, Ms. Clark chose a certain author’s first story collection, a writer who—like many recent college graduates—has made her way out of the state to advance her career.

Ms. Clark first encountered Suzanne Rivecca at Grand Valley State University, where she was, Ms. Clark insists, the most talented student she has seen there.