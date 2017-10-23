UM bus line expands Ann Arbor-Detroit service, will allow public to ride

A University of Michigan-run bus line between Ann Arbor and Detroit will open that service to the public.

The Detroit Connector bus has served U of M students, faculty and staff since 2013.

Now, the university says it will open up to the general public too.

It will also expand the service in other ways.

The Detroit Connector will run seven days a week, with extended service hours.

It will also add a stop at U of M’s Dearborn campus.

A university vice provost says this will help “break down existing barriers” between the three communities, fostering a more “diverse, equitable and inclusive campus environment.”