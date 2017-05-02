UM professor relives childhood accident, long recovery in YA novel

Stateside's conversation with Ruth Behar, author of the new novel Lucky Broken Girl.

An auto accident leaves a little girl with a shattered leg. She spends the next year bedridden in a body cast, wondering if she'll ever be back in school again, back playing hopscotch with her friends.

At the same time, she and her family are trying to build new lives. They are Cuban Jews who fled Castro's Cuba for a new life in New York City.

That's the true story behind Ruth Behar's first novel Lucky Broken Girl.

Behar, a professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan, joined Stateside to talk about her new Young Adult novel, told from the point-of-view of a little girl named Ruthie.

