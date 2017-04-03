UM renovated nuclear engineering lab building to reopen

The renovated Nuclear Engineering Laboratory building is reopening on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.

Remarks about the project are expected to be given Monday afternoon by school officials.

The $12 million renovation project started in 2015. The school says faculty in Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences will focus on advancing nuclear security, nonproliferation, safety and energy.

A nuclear measurements lab will be used to test gamma ray cameras for detecting nuclear materials. Labs in the building also will be used to explore ways to improve the safety and economics of nuclear reactors.

The original lab was founded as part of the Michigan Memorial Phoenix Project after World War II.