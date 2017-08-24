WUOMFM
UM turns 200 this weekend, 80 years after celebrating its 100th birthday

    The land making up the "Diag" on the University of Michigan's main campus in Ann Arbor was donated by landowners hoping to lure the University to Ann Arbor, according to Tobin.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

The University of Michigan is nearing a milestone. Michigan's oldest public university celebrates its bicentennial this weekend.

August 26th, 1817 was the day Lewis Cass, then governor of the Michigan territory, and the so-called judges of the territory, decided to establish an educational system headed up by the “University of Michigania,” a full 20 years before Michigan became a state.

The history of how the University of Michigan grew from a single building in Detroit to a sprawling institution headquartered in Ann Arbor is a complicated story, according to Jim Tobin. Tobin is a journalism professor at Miami of Ohio, who received his PhD in history from the University of Michigan and was a longtime reporter for The Detroit News.   

“What they established was a corporate entity that had that name, there was no actual school yet, that took a little longer,” Tobin said. “That’s what got started on this date in 1817.

Tobin says before that point, education had been relegated to tutors, a few common and church schools. In 1817 Detroit wasn’t yet a big city, but the territory was growing and the need for a public system of education was being recognized.

Classes began in 1818, taught by a single instructor at a single building in Detroit. Tobin says in those days the school was nothing like the University of Michigan we know today.

The land that the “University of Michigania” was founded on was purchased with proceeds from the sale of land ceded to the territory by Native American tribes, Tobin says.

According to Tobin, those tribes ceded land they held to the Michigan territory, In the Treaty of Fort Meigs. Territorial officials then sold the land to raise money to create an education system. Some of that money was used to purchase a plot of land on a street in Detroit where the University of Michigania was then founded.

Tobin says the school struggled until after Michigan joined the union as a state in 1837. That was the year a new University of Michigan was established. A group of landholders in Ann Arbor agreed to give away 40 acres that became the University of Michigan “diag,” and Ann Arbor out-bid other towns to host the school.

“The whole thing got re-started in Ann Arbor,” Tobin said. “But it really isn’t then until 1841, because of a financial crisis, that classes start to be taught, buildings are put up and the first classes are begun.… It was known as the University of Michigan from that point forward.”

So, the bicentennial celebrates a milestone birthday of the legal corporate public entity called the University of Michigan that was established in 1817.

University of Michigan

Related Content

New UM research confirms generally understood aspect of Flint water crisis

By Jul 28, 2017
inside of lead service line
Terese Olson / University of Michigan

New University of Michigan research appears to confirm that improper corrosion controls caused Flint's water crisis.

The team of UM researchers focused on the layer of lead scale inside ten service line samples from around Flint. Service lines connect homes and businesses to city water mains. In addition to examining pipe samples under a scanning electron microscope, the researchers pulverized the pipe linings to analyze what they're made of. 

Driverless vehicle assembly plant to open in Saline

By Jul 12, 2017
One of two fully autonomous Navya Arma vehicles that will shuttle students beginning this fall. They will be constructed in NAVYA's new Saline plant.
Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

NAVYA, a French tech company, will open an autonomous vehicle assembly facility in Saline this fall. This announcement comes on the heels of NAVYA's collaboration with the University of Michigan to bring driverless buses to campus this school year.

NAVYA has a close relationship with M-City, the University's driverless vehicle testing ground. Henri Caron, NAVYA's VP of Sales, says this is the reason southeast Michigan was chosen as the location for the plant.

Common gut bacteria leads to chemotherapy resistance in colon cancer

By Catherine Shaffer Jul 28, 2017
petri dish
mostly*harmless / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

A new study by researchers from the University of Michigan and China shows that a common gut bacteria interferes with chemotherapy in colon cancer and leads to resistance and recurrence of the disease.

The bacteria, Fusobacterium nucleatum, keeps the cells in a state known as autophagy, which prevents the normal cell death process induced by the chemotherapy drugs. With autophagy activated, the cancer becomes resistant to chemotherapy.

Leaders of world's top universities gather in Ann Arbor to discuss future of higher education

By Jun 26, 2017
white building with columns and yellow tree in front
VasenkaPhotography / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Leaders from some of the world’s most prestigious universities gathered for a meeting of the minds today at the University of Michigan.

They are taking part in the UM President's Bicentennial Colloquium, which includes a session titled “The Evolving Bargain between Research Universities and Society.”