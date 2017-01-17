WUOMFM
Under Affordable Care Act repeal, Michigan family "would probably go bankrupt"

All this week on Stateside, we look at how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will affect Michigan residents, hospitals and governments.

Jerry Isler and his grandchildren.
Credit Courtesy of Jerry Isler

According to the Health and Human Services Department, some 20 million Americans have gained health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. President-elect Donald Trump has made repealing and replacing Obamacare a top campaign pledge, and in recent days, Congress has taken steps to quickly repeal much of the ACA once he takes office.

What would such a repeal mean for families who rely on the law for their coverage?

Jerry Isler and his family are watching and wondering about the future of the ACA.

Isler is Vietnam Veteran and a 42-year resident of Farmington Hills, Michigan. After spending 40 years in the metals industry, he retired at age 61, when his doctor instructed him to stop working because of a neuro-muscular disorder.

He has two sons, one of whom was born with Crohn’s Disease, which went undiagnosed until he was in high school. That son, now 36, has had seven abdominal surgeries in his lifetime.

For Isler and his family, the transition to the Affordable Care Act was seamless.

“My wife Gussie and my son Mark went on a Gold Premiere plan,” he told us. “So there was no loss of coverage, and I went on a Medicare plan. The Gold plan was terrific.”

Now, with the future of the ACA in doubt, Isler is worried. He said that provisions in the law to limit the cost of prescription drugs under Medicare by removing coverage gaps and to remove lifetime dollar limits from most insurance policies are particularly important to his family.

So what would happen to the Islers if ACA were repealed without a replacement?

“My son would go bankrupt, and we would probably go bankrupt,” Isler said.

Listen to our full interview with Jerry Isler above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

The future of the Affordable Care Act is in doubt. President-elect Donald Trump wants to scrap it and replace it, and the Republican majority in Congress is on board with that idea.

According to government figures, nationwide, since the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansion began, about 20 million uninsured people have gained health insurance coverage. Census data show that the uninsured rate in Michigan in 2015 was cut in half. It’s now at 6.1%, down from 12.4% uninsured in 2010.

But, there are problems. Some families are worse off.

Thousands showed up at a rally in Warren on Sunday where Democratic Presidential Candidate and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, along with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, all joined together vowing to fight Republican attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

It was one of dozens of rallies held across the country in support of Obamacare.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters joined Stateside to discuss the rally and what he’s hearing from Michigan voters and lawmakers with regard to the ACA and Republican repeal efforts.

Republicans in Congress are working quickly to set the stage for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. The Senate’s Republican majority took the lead in the effort. At this point, it does not appear that they have a clear plan for a replacement healthcare policy.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow joined Stateside on Friday to discuss these recent developments in the U.S. Capitol. She said that the lack of a replacement plan is a problem.

Thousands of Michigan residents showed up to a healthcare rally to show Republican leaders they don’t want the Affordable Care Act to be repealed.

Senator Bernie Sanders, along Democrats with Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow enthused the crowd at Macomb Community College in Warren about fighting to keep their health coverage.

While the Republicans in Washington D.C. have already begun plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Democratic leaders say without a replacement plan, about 30 million Americans would lose their health coverage.