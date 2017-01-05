WUOMFM

Unemployment agency official reassigned after thousands wrongly accused of fraud

The director of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has been reassigned after at least 20,000 people were wrongly accused of fraud by the agency's automated system.

Talent Investment Agency Director Wanda Stokes said Thursday that UIA Director Sharon Moffett-Massey will now work on special projects.

Bruce Noll, TIA's legislative liaison, will serve as acting assistant director of the unemployment agency during a search for a new director to replace Moffett-Massey.

A state review of unemployment fraud cases found an error rate of 93%  in auto-adjudicated cases between October 2013 and early August 2015, according to U.S. Rep. Sander Levin.

Of some 22,000 cases reviewed, fraud determinations were upheld in just 1,462 cases.

Stokes says staff now are reviewing potential fraud cases and not solely relying on the software.

State review: 93% of state unemployment fraud findings were wrong

By Dec 16, 2016
U.S. Rep. Sander Levin

Between late 2013 and mid-2015, Michigan’s automated system for processing unemployment insurance claims flagged 53,633 cases of fraud.

But a new state review of some of those cases found that the system was wrong — 93% of the time.

That’s prompted U.S. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak, to call for a full review of all the fraud cases auto-adjudicated during that period.

Rep. Levin: State must fix "lawless" unemployment system

By May 6, 2016
Blanche Jackson, right, with Rep. Sandy Levin. Jackson successfully appealed a finding of unemployment fraud, but the state still says she owes $4000.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Michigan U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak, says the state needs to fix its “lawless” unemployment claims system, or risk losing federal money to administer the program.

The state switched to an automated claims processing system, the Michigan Integrated Data Automated System (MiDAS), in 2013.

Since then, fraud claims have spiked. But many people say they’ve been falsely accused, and that the system for appealing is a nightmare.

New unemployment system flags more fraud, but advocates say many are innocent

By Rebecca Kruth Jul 24, 2015
Rebecca Kruth

Unemployment fraud cases are on the rise in Michigan.

Advocates say the state’s automated unemployment insurance system is snagging innocent people for fraud without any human oversight.

Being wrongly accused of fraud can mean many months, lots of money and a hearing before an administrative judge to clear your name.

That's exactly what happened to George Patterson of Taylor, who saves everything.

“I’ve been accused of being a pack rat,” he said. “I have a lot of my paperwork from 10, 15 years ago.”

Lawsuit: Michigan unemployment system wrongly fines claimants

By Rebecca Kruth & Sarah Hulett Apr 22, 2015
flickr user Bytemarks / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A legal advocacy group is suing Michigan's Unemployment Agency for using an automated system to determine whether a user has filed a fraudulent claim.

The Sugar Law Center says the system accuses users of fraud, and slaps them with fines without any human oversight.