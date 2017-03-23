WUOMFM

University of Michigan features extensive inmate art exhibition

By 1 hour ago

A new exhibition opening this week at the University of Michigan aims to demonstrate the creative and intellectual ability of many of Michigan's incarcerated individuals. 

The 22nd Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan Prisoners features 550 works of art by 450 artists, making it one of the largest exhibits of inmate artwork in the nation. Curators selected work from current and former inmates from all 31 prisons in the Michigan Department of Correction system. Visitors may purchase most of the art on display, with all proceeds going to the artist.

Ashley Lucas is the director of the Prison Creative Arts Program (PCAP), the campus organization that assembled the showcase. She says the exhibition shows the humanity of inmates too often characterized by the number on their uniform.

"We tend to think of prisoners as people who are all defined by the very worst thing they ever did," Lucas said, "We want people to know something else about them, to give a fuller picture of who these people are in their human complexity."

"We hope to find the very best of what's going on with people in prison and show it to the outside world, and to help the folks inside know also that we do see them for things besides what sent them to prison," said Lucas.

Selecting the work wasn't easy. Curatorial teams from PCAP spent last year viewing over 1,500 separate works of art in order to choose the final 550. Lucas explained part of this selectivity was due to the amount of space available, but also to ensure that work of the highest quality was presented to the public.

"We really only want the very best of the art because we want to show the people in the outside world that this is a really great, quality exhibition," said Lucas. "We want the work to speak for itself and to show the world the immense talent of people inside."

The exhibition is free to the public and runs until April 5th. PCAP expects over 4,000 people to visit the gallery over its duration. 

Tags: 
prison creative arts project
Michigan prisons
art collection
inmates
University of Michigan

Related Content

“Humanize the Numbers:” Inmates and U-M students come together in unique photo project

By Ryan Grimes Mar 8, 2016
"I came to prison with blood on my hands; I will leave with paint on them" - Johnnie Trice
Johnnie Trice

In all the conversations and policy debates over our criminal justice system, it can be easy to get caught up in the sheer numbers of inmates in our prisons and jails. When that happens, we lose sight of the people in those prison cells – people who bear the same fears, hopes and longings as anyone on the outside.

A unique program called “Humanize the Numbers” is bringing University of Michigan students and state prison inmates in an effort to address this oversight.

Educational opportunity in prison has “tremendous impact on recidivism rates”

By Jul 12, 2016
"If the prosecutors were picking one person and saying, this is the rare one, that would be very different. But they're picking 250 people and saying, they're all rare, without exercising the discretion," Labelle said.
flickr user Thomas Hawk / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

There are 2.2 million people now incarcerated in American prisons. 

Each year, hundreds of thousands of those inmates are released.

One of the most important ways of keeping them from re-offending and winding up back in prison is education. 

Education program offers inmates chance at liberal arts degree

By Mercedes Mejia Jul 12, 2016
A student inmate reads in class
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

For a convicted felon, getting a shot at an education might begin in prison.

Typically that means job training or a GED.

But a new program offers something more often associated with quiet campuses and ivy-covered walls.

The Calvin Prison Initiative is bringing the liberal arts and theology to inmates at a west Michigan prison.