University of Michigan investigates racist and anti-Semitic emails sent to students

Racist and anti-Semitic emails were sent to some University of Michigan Engineering students late last night.

According to University of Michigan officials, the emails were the result of a spoof, or imitation, of two U-M faculty members.

One email read, "Hi n******, I just wanted to say that I plan to kill all of you. White power! The KKK has returned!!! Heil Trump!!!!"

The other read, "Hi you filthy f****** jews, I just wanted to say the SS will rise again and kill all your filthy souls. Die in a pit of eternal fire! Sincerely, Dr. Alex Halderman. Heil Trump!"

University of Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says it's important to distinguish between a spoof and a hack in this situation.

"This was not a breech of University security or due to the access of a person's personal information," Fitzgerald said.

The professor spoofed in the second email was J. Alex Halderman, a computer science professor who researches computer security and privacy. Halderman was part of a national team of computer scientists that urged the Clinton campaign to demand a vote recount in three states, including Michigan.

Halderman did not respond to a request for comment. He told the Michigan Daily this morning, "It takes very little technical sophistication to forge the sender's address in an email." In the same statement he said the spoof was likely related to the work he did to support electoral integrity.

Fitzgerald condemned the emails as incongruent to the values of the University of Michigan community.

"These kinds of messages are simply not welcome and not part of the University of Michigan culture," Fitzgerald said.