WUOMFM

University of Michigan team creating 'space-time capsule'

By 1 hour ago
  • The Michigan Union covered in blooming ivy
    University of Michigan student union
    Wikimedia Commons

University of Michigan researchers say they plan to launch a satellite that will serve as a technological test bed and space-time capsule.

The Ann Arbor school said Tuesday that CubeSat will contain interviews featuring 1,000 people affiliated with the university. It's meant to test synthetic DNA as a medium for storing data in space.

The project is supported by the Michigan Bicentennial Archive, which says such capsules should remain "alive," not buried.

CubeSat will be developed during the next two years with faculty and students from numerous fields, including engineering, science and liberal arts. A smaller, test satellite will launch later this year.

Officials say they hope the satellite will be retrieved a century hence and future researchers can determine how the data fabricated at the nanoscale holds up.

Tags: 
University of Michigan

Related Content

U of M to offer class on recognizing fake news

By Feb 17, 2017
BRANDON NGUYEN / FLICKR

A new class at the University of Michigan hopes to help students be savvier news consumers.

The course, called "Fake News, Lies, and Propaganda: How to Sort Fact From Fiction", will be available next fall.

Angie Oehrli is a University of Michigan librarian who helped develop the course. She hopes the class will provide tangible skills for students to recognize and avoid fabricated stories that pass themselves off as legitimate news.