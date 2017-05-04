Upton on AHCA: If $8 billion not enough to cover preexisting conditions, “we’ll go back to the well”

In a close vote of 217 to 213, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a new health care insurance plan this afternoon.
For weeks, Republicans have struggled to gain enough votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
An amendment that added $8 billion over five years to help offset the costs of covering pre-existing conditions helped garner just enough support among House Republicans to pass the bill.
That amendment was offered by Michigan Congressman Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph.
Upton joined Stateside today to discuss both the plan and the amendment he introduced.
