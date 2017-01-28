WUOMFM

US auto industry more than a Twitter target for President Trump

By 18 minutes ago
  • Daniel Howes / Detroit News

Nearly half the country may have found the first week of Donald Trump’s presidency full of depressing news, but Detroit arguably shouldn’t be one of them.

The CEOs of this town’s three automakers had breakfast in the White House on just his second work day in office,and they came away “extremely positive.”

At least that’s how one ranking industry executive described the results of the hour-long meeting.

And why wouldn’t they be? The candidate who repeatedly bashed General Motors and Ford Motor for making cars in Mexico was all about cooperation and partnership. How could both sides collaborate on corporate tax cuts and regulatory reform? How could the automakers help reshape trade deals, presumably to the advantage of American workers and their employers?

All they have to do is keep adding jobs at home and preferably build any new plants that may be on the horizon right here in the U.S. That’s less likely than multi-billion-dollar investments in the industry’s next new thing: next-generation mobility and hybrid product development.

But if Team Trump can deliver the economic reboot of its promises, and if the booming stock market really does signals faster growth ahead, chances are better than just a few months ago that automakers will build more cars and trucks here at home.

It’s an easy trade-off for the automakers. Investing at home is as much good politics as it is good business. Anyone who thinks Trump summoning of the CEOs of GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to the White House is some form of presidential punishment simply isn’t paying attention to his proposed transactions and to the smiles all around.

This is opportunity. David Cole at the Center for Automotive Research says the meetings “are very good news” for the automakers. That, by definition, makes them very good news, too, for southeast Michigan’s economy.

Good thing: A new study by the Detroit Regional Chamber says the 11-county region is showing steady signs of improvement – in job creation and per-capita income, in declining vacancy rates and increasing home values, in GDP growth and patent registrations.

Yes, patents. You know, those deeply technical certifications that determine who invented what first and who is innovating. Detroit leads the nation in mobility-related patents – more than twice those registered in the heart of Silicon Valley. Oh, and Ann Arbor? Its patent total exceeded those of Boston and New York City combined.

Shows you what leadership and vision, bankruptcy and a federal bailout, can do when combined with the hard work of a whole lot of people and the discipline to break old bad habits.

It’s time to bury the metaphorical poster depicting Detroit as the epicenter of American industrial decline. Seven years of climbing back from the edge of collapse are producing meaningful progress. And that can only produce more momentum if economic growth accelerates, auto sales stay strong and people realize that progress isn’t given.

It must be earned, repeatedly.

Daniel Howes is a columnist at The Detroit News. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Daniel Howes

Related Content

Ready or not, Detroit automakers, here's President Trump

By Daniel Howes Jan 20, 2017
Daniel Howes / Detroit News

The president rightly credited with saving Detroit’s auto industry from itself is gone. Barack Obama’s $80 billion-dollar decision remains controversial but the outcome is much less so.

In the space of eight years, the automakers once teetering on the edge of collapse look nothing like the two creaking hulks that endured bankruptcy. The third, Ford Motor, barely avoided a similar fate.

Donald Trump needs a briefing in the realities of the global auto market

By Daniel Howes Jan 7, 2017

Donald Trump’s showing no sign of easing up on his whacking of the auto industry.

His latest target is Toyota. Apparently Detroit’s automakers aren’t the only ones building cars in Mexico for sale in the United States. So are Volkswagen and Audi and anyone else smart enough to realize the advantages. You know, the ones that start with Mexican trade deals giving these companies access to 60 percent of the world’s economic output.

Even the best deal maker on the planet cannot deliver that – not yet, anyway.

Detroit auto show reveals industry tracking two paths

By Daniel Howes Jan 14, 2017

The biggest stars at this week’s Detroit auto show aren’t the usual, splashy new car or truck. They’re the futuristic autonomous vehicle from Google and President-elect Donald Trump. Trump’s incessant tweeting this week has transfixed a global press corps and roiled the auto industry it covers.