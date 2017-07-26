US, Canadian officials seek feedback on Lake Huron plan

U.S. and Canadian officials are seeking public feedback on a draft plan for improving Lake Huron water quality.

The Lake Huron Lakewide Action and Management Plan is a five-year strategy developed by scientists and officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It identifies priorities and guides coordination of the two nations' environmental protection and restoration activities intended to preserve and protect Lake Huron's waters.

The plan deals with topics such as drinking water quality, beach health, fish and wildlife consumption, chemical contamination, invasive species and nutrient pollution that contributes to harmful algae outbreaks.

Comments are being accepted until Sept. 5.