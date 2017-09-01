WUOMFM

U.S. House to vote on bills that could speed self-driving car revolution

By 2 minutes ago
  • a chevy bolt
    Michigan members of the U.S. House helped draft new legislation on self-driving cars.
    General Motors

The U.S. House will vote on bills after Labor Day that would let automakers test self-driving cars in every state, replacing the current state-by-state patchwork of regulations, and allow cars without steering wheels and other human-operated controls.

Two Michigan members of the House, Democrat Debbie Dingell and Republican Fred Upton, helped draft the bills.

Rebecca Lindland is an analyst with Kelley Blue Book. She says self-driving cars have the potential to save thousands of lives every year if states and the federal government get out of the way of their development.

"Technology has already moved so far beyond the government regulations that we need to say, okay, this is what the playing field looks like," said Lindland.  "We can't have Washington hold up development, that's last thing we want to do, because then you're looking at the Wild Wild West."

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators is working on similar bills.

Tags: 
self-driving
auto industry

Related Content

GM unveils next-gen self-driving Bolts for public road testing

By Jun 13, 2017
line of chevy volts
Courtesy of General Motors

General Motors is adding to its fleet of automated cars. The company hopes to maintain what it says is a big advantage in a crucial technology of the future.  

GM put 50 self-driving Bolt EVs on public roads late last year.  At GM's Orion Township plant, CEO Mary Barra showed off some of the 130 next-generation self-driving Bolts that will soon be added to the fleet.

Self-driving Chevy Bolts soon to hit metro Detroit streets

By Dec 15, 2016
General Motors

General Motors' CEO Mary Barra announced Thursday that the automaker will be testing autonomous vehicles on the streets of Detroit soon.

Self-driving Chevy Bolts are already being tested in California and Arizona.  The Bolt is GM's new long-range electric car.

Michigan's bad weather makes it ideal for the next place to test how safe and reliable self-driving cars can be, said Barra – on a day when the high temperature reached 16 degrees.

"This will be our main location for cold weather, as well as winter driving conditions," she said.

New Willow Run test facility could entrench autonomous car industry in Michigan

By Oct 17, 2016
Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes says Ford could stand to refresh its model lineup, and should invest more in connected vehicles.
Ford Motor Company

The Next Idea

Start talking about Willow Run and chances are pretty good that images of Rosie The Riveters building B-24 bombers in World War II come to mind.

But there are big plans being cooked up to transform the old factory grounds near Ypsilanti into a highly advanced proving ground for autonomous and connected vehicles.

Pete Bigelow spells it all out in his story for Car and Driver.

Auto buzz of 2016: self-driving cars

By Jan 2, 2017
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The hottest topic in the auto industry in 2016?  It's no contest, says Michelle Krebs of Autotrader. 

Self-driving or autonomous cars captured most of the biggest headlines, from a deadly accident involving a semi-autonomous Tesla car, to General Motors' announcement last week that it would test self-driving Chevy Bolts on metro Detroit roads in 2017.

Krebs says some of the buzz is just that - buzz.  But she has been impressed by the pace of developments, with Google, Uber, GM, and others all in some stage of testing autonomous vehicles on public roadways.