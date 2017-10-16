WUOMFM

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell hosts panel discussion on proposed Medicaid cuts

By 1 minute ago
  • Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joins local officials in Ypsilanti for a panel discussion about President Trump's proposed cuts to Medicaid
    Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joins local officials in Ypsilanti for a panel discussion about President Trump's proposed cuts to Medicaid
    Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, joined local officials today in Ypsilanti to talk about President Trump's suggested cuts to Medicaid. Trump's proposed budget would eliminate nearly $700 billion from the federal program. Dingell spoke in front of community members and constituents at Community Alliance, an organization that serves developmentally disabled adults in Ypsilanti.

 She said Medicaid is a lifeline for many seniors and that funding cuts would make it harder for them to receive health care. "And as you age, we need to respect you. We need to make sure you are taken care of with dignity. We need to not throw you to the curb and say we’re not going to be there to help you," she said. More than 2 million Michigan residents are insured under the program, including seniors and people with disabilities. Dingell said people often see Medicaid as a handout for poor people. "There isn’t anything that could be further from the truth," she said. Dingell said she does believe there are improvements that need to be made to the current Medicaid program. "But we need to reform Medicaid by making it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to get the care they need – not harder," she said. Dingell was joined on the panel by State Rep. Ronnie Peterson, D-Ypsilanti, city councilman Peter Murdock, former State Rep. John Freeman, and Kathy Grant, executive director of Community Alliance.

Tags: 
Debbie Dingell
medicaid

Related Content

Many Michiganders stand to lose unless Congress acts on the "other" health care program

By Sep 25, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Access to health care for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders may be at risk as a federal funding deadline looms.

More than 40 community health centers provide care for 680,000 Michiganders. But federal funding for them expires this week. 

By one estimate, 100,000 Michiganders could lose their health care access almost immediately.

Michigan labor leaders, politicians wary of Trump's potential NAFTA plan

By Jul 17, 2017
Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Gage Skidmore / wikimedia commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

The Trump administration is expected to release a NAFTA negotiation plan soon, which could have a large effect on Michigan's economy. NAFTA is opposed by many American workers, who say the plan has taken U.S. jobs to Mexico.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, says Trump's NAFTA plan should reflect the promises made during the campaign. In several states, including Michigan, Trump said he would pull the United States out of NAFTA. He has since decided to renegotiate.

Dingell: Repealing the Affordable Care Act is bad for Michigan children

By Jul 5, 2017
David Sanchez and his son Benicio, who has Autism Spectrum Disoder.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell spoke to some Michigan parents of children with special needs today about what a future without the Affordable Care Act would be like.

More specifically, Dingell talked about the possibility of those families losing Medicaid if the Senate Republican healthcare bill is passed.