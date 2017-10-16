U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell hosts panel discussion on proposed Medicaid cuts

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, joined local officials today in Ypsilanti to talk about President Trump's suggested cuts to Medicaid. Trump's proposed budget would eliminate nearly $700 billion from the federal program. Dingell spoke in front of community members and constituents at Community Alliance, an organization that serves developmentally disabled adults in Ypsilanti.



She said Medicaid is a lifeline for many seniors and that funding cuts would make it harder for them to receive health care. "And as you age, we need to respect you. We need to make sure you are taken care of with dignity. We need to not throw you to the curb and say we’re not going to be there to help you," she said. More than 2 million Michigan residents are insured under the program, including seniors and people with disabilities. Dingell said people often see Medicaid as a handout for poor people. "There isn’t anything that could be further from the truth," she said. Dingell said she does believe there are improvements that need to be made to the current Medicaid program. "But we need to reform Medicaid by making it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to get the care they need – not harder," she said. Dingell was joined on the panel by State Rep. Ronnie Peterson, D-Ypsilanti, city councilman Peter Murdock, former State Rep. John Freeman, and Kathy Grant, executive director of Community Alliance.