Usually people are called out for mental illness. MI poets take national tour to call people in.

Stateside's conversation with Marcel Price and K. Goodrich Foster, West Michigan poets.

Marcel Price is on a mission: use poetry and the spoken word to encourage young people to open up about mental health and wellness.

As "Fable the Poet," this young Michigander has been visiting high schools around Michigan and across the country, helping kids understand their shared struggles.

And now he's taking it national with something he's calling "The Unpacking Tour."

Marcel "Fable" Price and his partner, poet K. Foster-Goodrich, joined Stateside today to explain how they hope to change the national conversation about mental health using spoken word.

Price said he and his partner share a past of dealing with trauma, hardship and struggles with mental health. During the Unpacking Tour, the two will do interactive exercises to call in people to talk about their mental health.

Minding Michigan is Stateside’s ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state.

