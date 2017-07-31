WUOMFM
Stateside

Usually people are called out for mental illness. MI poets take national tour to call people in.

By 53 minutes ago
  • Price and KFG will use interactive exercises to call people in to talk about their mental health issues.
    Courtesty of K. Foster-Goodrich

Marcel Price is on a mission: use poetry and the spoken word to encourage young people to open up about mental health and wellness.

As "Fable the Poet," this young Michigander has been visiting high schools around Michigan and across the country, helping kids understand their shared struggles.

And now he's taking it national with something he's calling "The Unpacking Tour."

Marcel "Fable" Price and his partner, poet K. Foster-Goodrich, joined Stateside today to explain how they hope to change the national conversation about mental health using spoken word.

Price said he and his partner share a past of dealing with trauma, hardship and struggles with mental health.  During the Unpacking Tour, the two will do interactive exercises to call in people to talk about their mental health.

Listen above.

Minding Michigan is Stateside’s ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state.

michigan poets
Minding Michigan

New poetry collection anchored in the history of Great Lakes shipwrecks

By Feb 23, 2017
Wayne State University Press, 2017

The story of the Great Lakes is one of remarkable beauty and extraordinary violence.

According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, the Lakes have collectively claimed some 6,000 ships and 30,000 lives. As long as ships have been on the Lakes, ferocious storms have been swallowing those ships—and their crews—whole.

It’s that grim yet compelling history that Cindy Hunter Morgan explores in her new collection of poems, Harborless. The collection is Morgan’s telling of 40 different Great Lakes shipping disasters, stretching across two centuries.  

Why Lansing thinks a poet could help with economic development

By Feb 6, 2017
The state of Michigan hasn't had a poet laureate since 1959 when Edgar Guest (pictured in 1935) passed away.
Wikipedia / NBC Radio

Pop quiz: Who is the poet laureate of Michigan?
 

Sorry, but that's a trick question. The state hasn't had a state poet laureate since Edgar Guest died in 1959.

So, we're getting piecemeal poets laureates around the state – in the Upper Peninsula, Detroit and Grand Rapids, for instance. Now, add Lansing to that list.

For the first time, the poetry community in our Capitol city is searching for Lansing's own poet laureate.

With our divisions growing, Michigan could use a common story

By Jeff DeGraff Jun 22, 2015
Screenshot/Chrysler

The Next Idea

In 2009, the headline of a Time magazine cover story read “The Tragedy of Detroit” with a shadowy photo of a blighted factory in the background. The national press was brutal.

Michigan poets trade places in "Lost Voices"

By Jul 15, 2015
Darius Simpson and Scout Bostley perform "Lost Voices" at the 2015 College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational
screenshot


Darius Simpson and Scout Bostley’s performance poem “Lost Voices” took third place at the 2015 College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational.

Speaking in each other’s voices, the two Eastern Michigan University students tear into reproductive rights, racism, white privilege, and more.