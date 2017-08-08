The VA, America’s largest integrated health system, turns 96 years old

Stateside's conversation with Dr. Howard Markel, a medical historian with the University of Michigan and a PBS contributor.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is the country's largest integrated health system. Nearly nine million of America’s veterans get medical care from the VA.

Ninety-six years ago today, the precursor to what we now know as the VA began with a stroke of President Warren G. Harding’s pen.

Dr. Howard Markel, a medical historian with the University of Michigan and a PBS contributor, joined Stateside today to talk about the history of the VA’s inception, which began just a few years after World War I.

