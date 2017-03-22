Verdict reached in trial over meningitis outbreak that killed 19 in Michigan

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Massachusetts pharmacy co-founder charged in a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened 700 others in 2012.

Barry Cadden was charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder, conspiracy and other charges under the federal racketeering law.

The jury determined that Cadden was not responsible for the deaths, but he was found guilty of the racketeering, conspiracy and mail fraud charges. His sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

Prosecutors said Cadden ran the New England Compounding Center in Framingham in an "extraordinarily dangerous" way by skirting industry regulations on sterility and cleanliness in an effort to push production and make more money.

His lawyers said he wasn't responsible for the deaths.

The fungal meningitis outbreak was traced to contaminated steroid injections manufactured by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, which was co-founded by Cadden.

Michigan saw 264 cases of fungal meningitis related to the outbreak and 19 deaths - the highest in the nation.