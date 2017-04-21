WUOMFM

Volkswagen ordered to pay $2.8 billion in diesel emissions scandal

    VW is paying $2.8 billion in criminal penalties for its emissions scandal.
A Detroit judge has approved a fine negotiation between the U.S. government and Volkswagen Friday morning.

Federal Judge Sean Cox has ordered the German automaker to pay $2.8 billion in criminal penalties. The company pled guilty to conspiracy and  obstruction of justice six weeks ago.

VW admits that nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the U.S. were programmed to turn on pollution controls during testing and turn them off while on the road.

VW attorney Jason Weinstein says the criminal fine is an "appropriate and serious sanction."

Separately, VW is paying $1.5 billion in a civil case brought by the U.S. government and spending $11 billion to buy back cars and offer other compensation to customers.

Seven employees have also been charged in relation to the scandal.

