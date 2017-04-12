WUOMFM

Volunteer anglers help monitor rivers for invasive mudsnail

By 52 seconds ago
  • New Zealand mudsnails next to a penny.
    New Zealand mudsnails next to a penny.
    Center for Lakes and Research / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Volunteers will help monitor several Michigan trout streams for the invasive New Zealand mudsnail.

The tiny snail made its first Michigan appearance in 2015, when it showed up in the Pere Marquette River. Since then, it's been spotted in the Boardman and Au Sable rivers.

They reproduce in great abundance and gobble food needed by the native invertebrates that are food for trout and other fish.

Oakland University, Grand Valley State University, Michigan Trout Unlimited and Anglers of the Au Sable plan to train volunteer anglers who will monitor rivers for the mudsnail.

They'll take water samples for DNA testing, collect invertebrate samples from riffles, and spread the word to other anglers about the importance of cleaning gear and boats to prevent the spread of New Zealand mudsnails.

Tags: 
invasive species
streams

Related Content

Invasive algae is overwhelming Michigan lakes

By Mar 1, 2017
Courtesy of Scott Brown

Michigan has the largest population in the world of starry stonewort, an invasive macroalgae that stifles native plants and fish. 

Starry stonewort loves the clean, clear, and calcium carbonate rich waters of Michigan’s inland lakes. It grows in dense mats which can range in thickness from a few inches to a little over six feet.

The solution to the Asian carp problem? 'Dam it,' say many at public hearing in Ann Arbor

By Jan 22, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

About a hundred people showed up at a public hearing Tuesday night in Ann Arbor to discuss ways to keep Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes.

One by one, people took to the microphone to tell the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the only way to stop the Asian carp is to close the man-made waterways connecting the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River basin.

Asian carp have devastated native fish populations in parts of the Mississippi River basin since first being introduced in the southern United States. Some species of Asian carp were brought in to help keep retention ponds clean in aquaculture and wastewater treatment facilities.

Will plans to stop Asian carp invasion take too long?

By Jan 9, 2014
Dan O'Keefe / Michigan Sea Grant

This week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a study about what might be done to keep those invasive Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

It took seven years and that was a rush job after some members of Congress accused the Corps of dragging its feet.

The study outlines eight scenarios.