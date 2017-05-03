Voters approve funding for schools, reject wind farms

On May 2 Ann Arbor voters approved a new millage that will be used to renovate the city's public schools. The millage will raise more than $200 million over 10 years. The majority of the money will be used to repair infrastructure on all 32 of the city's school buildings. The rest will be used for playgrounds, athletic facilities and additional classroom space.

More than 70% of voters in Ypsilanti approved the Ypsilanti Community School's operating millage proposal. It will provide about $9 million annually, which the school district can use for employee salaries and curriculum.

In Kent County, voters approved a 10-year regional enhancement millage for the Kent Intermediate School District. It's expected to generate $19.9 million in operational funding to all 20 school districts. The millage will add an extra $211 per pupil annually.

Two proposals that would have allowed the construction of wind farms at the tip of the Thumb were defeated. The wind farms would have spanned several townships in Huron County. Unofficial results published by the County clerk's office show the measures were voted down by a nearly 2 to 1 margin.