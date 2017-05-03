WUOMFM

Voters approve funding for schools, reject wind farms

By 5 minutes ago
  • people in voting booths
    Voters approved funding for schools in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Kent County. Proposals for wind farms in Huron County were defeated.
    Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

On May 2 Ann Arbor voters approved a new millage that will be used to renovate the city's public schools. The millage will raise more than $200 million over 10 years. The majority of the money will be used to repair infrastructure on all 32 of the city's school buildings. The rest will be used for playgrounds, athletic facilities and additional classroom space.

More than 70% of voters in Ypsilanti approved the Ypsilanti Community School's operating millage proposal. It will provide about $9 million annually, which the school district can use for employee salaries and curriculum.

In Kent County, voters approved a 10-year regional enhancement millage for the Kent Intermediate School District. It's expected to generate $19.9 million in operational funding to all 20 school districts. The millage will add an extra $211 per pupil annually. 

Two proposals that would have allowed the construction of wind farms at the tip of the Thumb were defeated. The wind farms would have spanned several townships in Huron County. Unofficial results published by the County clerk's office show the measures were voted down by a nearly 2 to 1 margin.

Tags: 
millage vote
Ann Arbor Public Schools
ypsilanti
kent county
wind turbines
michigan schools

Related Content

Huron County voters will decide whether to expand wind turbines

By May 1, 2017
'Wind farm' takes on a new, and for some uncomfortable' meaning in Huron County
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The future of wind turbines in Huron County goes before voters Tuesday.

The county already has the largest number of turbines in Michigan, with 475 turbines already operating.   

Tuesday’s ballot questions would open the door to another hundred or more.

That’s not what farmer Robert Gaffke wants.  

He raises cattle and sheep on his 200-acre organic farm in Port Hope.    Gaffke doesn’t have any turbines on his property, but says the turbines are slowly spilling across the property line on his neighbor’s land.   The blades make a noticeable wooshing sound.

State says fewer schools in financial trouble

By Mar 7, 2017
bottom of chalkboard, with an eraser and chalk sitting on the ledge
user alkruse24 / Flickr

There are fewer school districts in severe financial peril, according to a quarterly report compiled by the Michigan Department of Education.

 

Last year, there were 41 school districts and charter schools with deficits. That number is down to 27 this year. And Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Whiston says that number could be down to 18 districts by June.

A third of students miss first day at two schools that start early

By Bryce Huffman Aug 11, 2016
Terrapin Flyer / Flickr

The first day of school probably isn't the best day to miss, but that's what plenty of students in Ypsilanti experienced on Monday.

Holmes Elementary School and Ford Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti both started school last Monday, but roughly a third of students were absent. 

Both schools have waivers from the state to start earlier than September as a part of the balanced calendar, which is more effective than longer summer vacations.

Yen Azzaro is with Ypsilanti Community Schools and she says the schools gave parents plenty of notice for the start of school.