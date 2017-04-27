WUOMFM
Washington Post finds MSU doctor left warning signs that were missed or ignored by officials

Complaints against Larry Nassar range from the late 1990s up to 2016.
Credit Screen grab from ONE OF NASSAR'S YOUTUBE VIDEOS

More than 100 women and girls claim they were sexually assaulted by former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Complaints against the former MSU sports doctor range from the late 1990s up to 2016.

He is now in federal custody on child pornography charges, and 25 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving ten women. Nassar continues to deny the accusations.

An investigation based on hundreds of records and emails from MSU published on Tuesday by the Washington Post finds Nassar left warning signs that were missed or ignored by Michigan State officials.

Washington Post reporter Will Hobson joined Stateside to talk about the investigation. He explains how Michigan State had a chance to stop Nassar years ago. 

