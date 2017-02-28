WUOMFM

WATCH and follow live analysis of President Trump's speech to Congress

  • U.S. Capitol.
    user Ottojula / Wikimedia Commons

President Trump is addressing a joint session of Congress tonight.

His address comes a day after he gave an outline of his budget plan for Congress, which would increase defense spending and make cuts to domestic programs.

Following tradition, House Speaker Paul Ryan invited the president to make the speech to lay out his agenda in the early days of his new administration.

We have a live transcript of his remarks below. NPR journalists with expertise in politics, immigration, business, law and more are offering their analysis and annotations.

Democratic Party Response

Shortly after the president concludes, former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s address.

Beshear was chosen by Democratic Party leaders for his record, expanding affordable health care. Follow along with a live transcript of Beshear’s remarks below, and watch as journalists across the NPR newsroom annotate his remarks.

Immigration activist Astrid Silva will deliver the Democratic Party’s Spanish language response to President Trump’s address. Silva is a so-called DREAMer. These are immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally when they were children. Many were granted work permits under a program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Silva, who came to the country with her parents at age 5, spoke at the Democratic National Convention last summer. NPR will write a news story based on her remarks, including video and a full transcript as available. We’ll share a link to that story here.

