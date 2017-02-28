Watch and read analysis of President Trump's speech to Congress

President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress tonight.

His address came a day after he gave an outline of his budget plan for Congress, which would increase defense spending and make cuts to domestic programs.

Following tradition, House Speaker Paul Ryan invited the president to make the speech to lay out his agenda in the early days of his new administration.

Watch the speech here or below.

And have a transcript of his remarks below with annotations from NPR journalists with expertise in politics, immigration, business, law and more.

Read below:

Loading...

Democratic Party Response

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s address.

Beshear was chosen by Democratic Party leaders for his record, expanding affordable health care. Read a transcript of Beshear’s remarks below. The transcript also contains analysis from NPR reporters and editors.

Loading...

Immigration activist Astrid Silva will deliver the Democratic Party’s Spanish language response to President Trump’s address. Silva is a so-called DREAMer. These are immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally when they were children. Many were granted work permits under a program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Silva, who came to the country with her parents at age 5, spoke at the Democratic National Convention last summer. NPR will write a news story based on her remarks, including video and a full transcript as available. We’ll share a link to that story here.