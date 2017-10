Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan debated his challenger for the upcoming November 7 general election, state Sen. Coleman Young II.

The hour-long debate was put on by WDIV-TV, The Detroit News, and Detroit Public Television.

Devin Scillian of WDIV moderated the debate. The debate also included questions from panelists Chastity Pratt Dawsey of Bridge Magazine, Christine Ferretti of The Detroit News, and Kimberly Gill of WDIV.

You can watch the debate below: