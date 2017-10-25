WATCH LIVE: Detroit mayoral debate between Mike Duggan & Coleman Young II

Tonight at 8 p.m., Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will debate his challenger in the upcoming November 7 general election, state Sen. Coleman Young II.

The hour-long debate is being put on by WDIV-TV, The Detroit News, and Detroit Public Television.

Devin Scillian of WDIV will moderate the debate. The debate will also include panelists Chastity Pratt Dawsey of Bridge Magazine, Christine Ferretti of The Detroit News, and Kimberly Gill of WDIV.

You can watch a live stream of the debate starting at 8 p.m. below: