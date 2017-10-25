WUOMFM

WATCH LIVE: Detroit mayoral debate between Mike Duggan & Coleman Young II

By 27 minutes ago
  • Mayor Mike Duggan, and state Sen. Coleman Young II
    Mayor Mike Duggan, and state Sen. Coleman Young II
    courtesy of Bridge Magazine, and State Dems

Tonight at 8 p.m., Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will debate his challenger in the upcoming November 7 general election, state Sen. Coleman Young II.

The hour-long debate is being put on by WDIV-TV, The Detroit News, and Detroit Public Television.

Devin Scillian of WDIV will moderate the debate. The debate will also include panelists Chastity Pratt Dawsey of Bridge Magazine, Christine Ferretti of The Detroit News, and Kimberly Gill of WDIV.

You can watch a live stream of the debate starting at 8 p.m. below:

Tags: 
Mike Duggan
Coleman Young II
Detroit

Related Content

Duggan: Despite pension woes, Detroit on track to escape state oversight

By Feb 24, 2017
DetroitMI.gov

Detroit is still on track to exit state financial oversight next year, despite having to make unexpected pension payouts out of its annual budgets.

That’s what Mayor Mike Duggan told the City Council at a preview of his proposed 2017-18 budget on Thursday.

The pension liabilities are not included in the city’s bankruptcy-court mandated plan of adjustment—something Duggan says was “concealed” from him by former emergency manager Kevyn Orr during the bankruptcy.

Detroit is having a race for mayor, but it's been subdued so far

By Aug 7, 2017
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

We should know by Tuesday night which candidates will vie for Detroit mayor in this November's election.

The top two vote-getters will move on from tomorrow’s primary.

First-term incumbent Mike Duggan is seen as the heavy favorite right now. He’s running for re-election on a kind of “good start” platform.

Coleman Young Jr. officially running against Duggan in Detroit mayoral primary

By Feb 24, 2017
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan officially has a challenger in the city's mayoral race. And his name is familiar to many Detroit residents.

Coleman Young, Jr. officially announced he's running for mayor in the upcoming August primary.

The 34-year-old state senator is the son of former Detroit mayor Coleman A. Young. While sitting under a picture of his father, he said he's not running on his father's name.