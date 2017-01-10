Watch President Obama's farewell address with analysis and fact checks from NPR

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom gave us live-annotations to President Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night.

You can watch the address here, or below:

The team added fact-checks and background to Mr. Obama's comments as he gave remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.

Read below for the analysis. We'll provide similar analysis during President-elect Trump's press conference on Wednesday, January 11, at 11 a.m.

Loading...