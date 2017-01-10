WUOMFM

Watch President Obama's farewell address with analysis and fact checks from NPR

By 3 hours ago
  • Photo of President Obama speaking in Ann Arbor.
    Photo of President Obama speaking in Ann Arbor.
    Melanie Kruvelis / Michigan Radio

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom gave us live-annotations to President Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night.

You can watch the address here, or below:

The team added fact-checks and background to Mr. Obama's comments as he gave remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.

Read below for the analysis. We'll provide similar analysis during President-elect Trump's press conference on Wednesday, January 11, at 11 a.m.

Loading...

Tags: 
Barack Obama

Related Content

Auto industry sees opportunity in Trump’s Washington

By Daniel Howes Nov 19, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Business leaders are coming to terms with the brave new Trumpworld and the hometown automakers think they may have a new ally in the White House.

Ford Motor CEO Mark Fields says the automaker’s brass is in “constant communication” with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.

Obama speaks highly of Clinton, but some voters show their disapproval

By Bryce Huffman Nov 7, 2016
A photo of a Trump supporter's trailer-parade float called "The Unity Bridge" to showcase his support for Donald Trump, taken a few blocks from where Barack Obama was speaking.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Several protestors expressed their disapproval of Hillary Clinton while President Barack Obama did some last-minute campaigning for her in Ann Arbor today.

While thousands of people waited to see Obama speak, cars plastered with signs supporting Donald Trump and Mike Pence drove by. One such car played political ads against Clinton from large speakers.

Robert Cortis built a so-called "Unity Bridge" onto a trailer towed by his car to showcase his support for Trump.

Online identity theft scam poses as Obama, lands in metro Detroit

By Jul 12, 2012
user cohdra / MorgueFile.com

If you get an email from President Obama, saying he wants to pay your electric bill, it's best to delete it.

A countrywide email and text message scam in which the sender offers to pay the recipient's utility bills through a new federal program in exchange for sensitive identity information has hit metro Detroit.

And some are taking the bait, reports The Detroit News' Charles E. Ramirez: