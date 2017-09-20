WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Watchdog: New campaign finance law makes it harder to trace political donations

By 1 hour ago
  • This new law “allows candidates to work very closely with these supposedly independent groups,” Mauger said.
    This new law “allows candidates to work very closely with these supposedly independent groups,” Mauger said.
    PICTURES OF MONEY / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Republicans in Lansing hit the gas pedal to pass legislation that could greatly increase corporate and special interest spending on political campaigns. The legislation sailed through the Senate last week and cleared the House Tuesday.

Today, Governor Snyder signed that legislation into law.

The law “allows candidates to work very closely with these supposedly independent groups,” said Craig Mauger, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

That may not appear to be a problem, since Michigan law limits the amount individual donors can give and prevents candidates from taking money directly from corporations. But if a candidate works closely with a Super PAC, which can raise unlimited amounts of money from corporations and corporate entities, they can effectively skirt these rules by treating the Super PAC as a functional extension of their own campaign.

Not to mention, Super PACs “can take money from murky corporations and other groups that maybe can conceal the identity of the true donor,” Mauger said.

Currently, the secretary of state interprets campaign finance rules.

For Mauger, the upshot is clear: more money in politics, and more power to lawmakers who are adept at fundraising.

“If you’re the Senate majority leader or the House Speaker and everyone wants to give you money because you’re basically running the agenda of the chamber, you’re going to have more power because now you can work closely with a Super PAC and feel that you’re safe doing that because of this law.”

Listen above for the full conversation with Michigan Campaign Finance Network executive director Craig Mauger.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
campaign finance
michigan campaign finance network
citizens united
michigan politics

Related Content

“Citizens United” bills: From Senate to governor’s desk in less than a week

By 19 hours ago
Money
Andy / Flickr

Republicans in Lansing worked at a breakneck speed Tuesday to pass legislation that would allow politicians in Michigan to solicit campaign contributions on behalf of political action committees.

 

The bills had their first House committee hearing Tuesday morning and were headed to the governor’s desk by the end of the day. They’d passed in the Senate late last week.

 

Political roundup: Bipartisan panel criticizes new rules that codify unlimited “dark money”

By Sep 15, 2017
picture of Michigan legislative chambers
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

 


The Michigan Senate yesterday passed legislation that could vastly increase corporate and special interest spending on campaigns.

Vicki Barnett, a former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator, and Joe Haveman, a former chair of the Michigan House Appropriations Committee and a current candidate for state Senate joined Stateside on Friday to discuss.

Bill allowing unlimited political spending by corporations, unions passes state Senate

By Sep 14, 2017
hand with money
Pictures of Money / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It’s been seven years since the U.S. Supreme Court said corporations and labor unions can spend as much money as they want on political campaigns.

The court left it up to states to decide whether it institute their own limits. And today the Michigan Senate officially said, “No thanks.”

It passed legislation that would basically codify what the court said in its controversial Citizens United opinion.

Quicken Loans spends big on lobbying, reaps legislative reward

By Sep 12, 2017
rolls of cash
Flickr user Pictures of Money / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

  

According to new campaign finance disclosures, Quicken Loans spent more on lobbying state government in the first seven months of 2017 than it had spent in previous years.