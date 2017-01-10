WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Water privatization fiasco in South America offers lessons for Michigan

By 2 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • What can we learn about water from the people in Bolivia?
    What can we learn about water from the people in Bolivia?
    Florence.S / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

For centuries, residents of the Great Lakes state have been able to take water for granted. But the Flint water crisis, coupled with 70,000 households in Detroit having their water shut off, have forced Michigan to confront water issues in a way we never have before.

Valerie Vande Panne, an award-winning journalist, thinks that in order to learn from these water crises, we need to look to the south. To Bolivia. That's where people fought back, and won, against corporate water control.

Vande Panne, a former editor of the Metro Times and a contributor to numerous publications like the Boston Globe and Politico, wrote a column in Model D  titled "What Michigan Can Learn from Bolivia's Water Crisis."

In 1999, the water in Bolivia was privatized, which led to an increase in rates. But the people of Bolivia rose up and fought to regain control over the water supply. At the heart of the struggle against privatization was a belief that water is a basic human right.

Not everyone in Michigan shares that viewpoint.

Listen to the full interview above to hear about the differences between the Bolivian people and Michiganders, the Bolivians' their approach to water, and what questions Michigan residents should be asking when it comes to what is coming out of their tap.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
detroit water shutoffs
drinking water

Related Content

Looking back on how state-supported suburban flight laid foundation for Flint water crisis

By Jan 9, 2017
What caused the Flint water crisis? Rick Sadler from Michigan State University argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

What really caused the Flint water crisis?

The obvious and well-known answer is the April 2014 decision to start drawing the city's drinking water from the Flint River. That, in turn, caused corrosion in the city's lead water pipes, which caused lead to leach into the water.

Others point to Governor Rick Snyder's appointment of an emergency manager to control Flint's affairs. That happened in late 2011.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Michigan State University public health expert and urban geographer Rick Sadler argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.

Meeting this week in Chicago likely to have big impact on Flint water crisis

By Jan 8, 2017
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A group of doctors, regulators and outside experts is meeting behind closed doors in Chicago Tuesday to determine if Flint’s water technically meets federal standards again. The meeting at EPA’s regional headquarters could be the start of a shift; from a public health emergency to a longer term response.

Water samples have improved for several months. But there are still some homes with spikes in lead levels that are potentially dangerous without a water filter.

Some experts now believe any homes with a lead water service line are at risk.

Presidential report calls for increased testing to ensure drinking water safety

By Tyler Scott Jan 3, 2017
University of Michigan Professor Rosina Bierbaum says scandals like Flint's water crisis have eroded public trust in the safety of drinking water
Courtesy of Raiz Up

In the wake of the Flint water crisis, president Obama asked a group of scientists and engineers to make recommendations on how to ensure the safety of the country's drinking water.

The report, released by the Presidential Council on Science and Technology, calls for more frequent water testing and increased data-sharing between government agencies.

University of Michigan professor Rosina Bierbaum is a member of the President's Council on Science and Technology, and helped write the report.

Critics say it's too soon for the government to say Flint tap water is safe to drink

By Jan 9, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, state and federal officials meet in Chicago to discuss the latest data on Flint’s water crisis.

Critics of the state’s handling of the Flint water crisis say they don’t want to hear the city’s tap water is safe to drink once again.

Flint’s water became contaminated with lead after the city’s water source was switched to the Flint River.   Improperly treated river water damaged city pipes. 