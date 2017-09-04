WUOMFM

"Water Protectors" protest Line 5 over Labor Day weekend

By 53 seconds ago
  • Women walk wearing banners that say
    Nancy Gallard (L) and Lori Beck (R) of Grand Rapids sport banners as they walk across the Mackinac Bridge.
    Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

Chants of "MNI WICONI" (meaning "water is life" in Anishinaabemowin) punctuated the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day, where tens of thousands of Michigan residents made the five-mile trek from St. Ignace to Mackinaw City.

Indigenous and environmental activists came from around the state for a full weekend of events calling for the shutdown of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline. The 64-year-old pipeline runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac and carries up to 540,000 barrels of oil per day.

A flotilla of kayaks paddled under the bridge on Saturday. Some groups walked the bridge Monday, while others waited at the end, holding signs and handing out stickers.

Desmond Berry, director of natural resources for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, says the pipeline threatens his tribe's ability to exist and harvest fish.

"We have federally adjudicated treaty rights within the Great Lakes, and about 60% of our fishing harvest takes place right in the Straits of Mackinac," Berry said.

Amanda Robert, from Milford, expressed concern about the pipeline's age:

"I just told my daughter this morning, [as] we were leaving, it's time to get loud because these pipelines are older than all of your grandparents," she said.

Last week, Enbridge confirmed that the protective coating on the pipeline had worn off in spots, exposing bare metal.

Related Content

Snyder "greatly concerned" protective coating in areas of Line 5 was accidently removed

By Aug 31, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

The state is ordering Enbridge Energy to take swift action to fix portions of the Line 5 energy pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge reported to the state that small portions of enamel coating were accidentally removed in two places. The coating protects the oil and gas line that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac from corrosion.

Melody Kindraka of the state Department of Environmental Quality says there’s no immediate threat to the Great Lakes, but it’s concerning that the problem was the result of human error.

State agencies weigh in on Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

By Aug 8, 2017
Enbridge's Line 5 runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Enbridge

State agencies have weighed in on the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

There’s still time for people to comment on a report about potential alternatives to the Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Agency for Energy, Michigan Public Service Commission and Office of the Attorney General gave their thoughts over the weekend.

The line sends oil and liquid natural gas under the Straits of Mackinac.