WUOMFM

Waymo introduces Fiat Chrysler minivans that can drive themselves

By 3 minutes ago
  • Waymo CEO John Krafcik at 2017 NAIAS
    Waymo CEO John Krafcik at 2017 NAIAS
    Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Google self-driving spin-off Waymo will show its fully automated Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

"With the integration of Waymo's hardware and software," says Waymo CEO John Krafcik, "these Pacificas have become the most advanced cars on the road."

Krafcik says the lidar (an environment sensing system that uses lasers), radar, and other self-driving technology, along with the artificial intelligence software, were all developed in-house by Waymo engineers.

That level of proprietary control may have been one of the reasons a rumored Waymo hookup with Ford Motor Company never took place.  Ford is developing its own self-driving technology, as is General Motors.

Krafcik says self-driving cars could save countless lives - traffic accidents kill more than a million people every year around the world - and enable people who can't drive to be mobile, like the elderly and blind.

The minivans will be on roadways in Arizona and California this month.

Tags: 
Waymo
Fiat Chrysler
Chrysler Pacifica

Related Content

Chrysler teams up with Waymo for self-driving minivans

By Dec 19, 2016
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Chrysler will provide about a hundred hybrid minivans for a pilot project with Waymo - Google's self-driving car subsidiary. 

The Chrysler-Waymo partnership follows GM's announcement that it will test self-driving Chevy Bolts in metro Detroit. 

Kelley Blue Book's Karl Brauer says Chrysler's minivans will let Waymo test self-driving vehicles with larger groups of people.  They could serve as mini-buses on campuses, for example.  

Brauer says it's been a big year for projects involving autonomous vehicles.

Google predicts driverless cars will rule the road in a few years

By May 19, 2014
user: mariordo / Wikimedia Commons

Not that long ago, things like robot vacuum cleaners or self-guided lawn mowers seemed like science fiction. Now, nobody bats an eye at a robot scooting around the living room. 

So how long will it be before we're getting around in cars that don't need drivers?

Just a few years, according to Google. 

The company has developed a prototype which is apparently now ready for its biggest test: the demands of the city. 

Justin Webb, who's with Stateside partner BBC, went for a test drive at Google headquarters, and joined us to describe the experience. 

Hit the jump to see what it looks like to be in a driverless car by watching Google's video. 