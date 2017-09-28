WUOMFM

Wayne County sells former steel plant to Moroun-owned company

  • The former McLouth Steel plant in Trenton in the early 1990s.
    Transkhor / Wikipedia

Wayne County is selling the former McLouth Steel plant in Trenton to a company owned by Manuel "Mattie" Moroun.

Moroun is the owner of the Ambassador Bridge which connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario.

The sale price for the tax-foreclosed property is $4 million. Crown Enterprises says it will tear down the current buildings and build an automotive center on the site. 

The deal was fiercely criticized by Steve Tobocman, a former state representative who lives near the bridge.

He says Moroun has a 20-plus year track record of false promises and letting his assets deteriorate. That includes doing nothing with Detroit's Michigan Central Train Station for nearly 30 years, and allowing "the most valuable bridge crossing in the world" to deteriorate.

"At what point do we begin to say, 'Maybe we're not dealing with a world class leader in transportation and logistics?'" says Tobocman.  He accuses Moroun's companies of making many false promises to protect profits.

The McLouth deal calls for the current structures to be torn down within two years, and investments of $20 million to be made within six years.

The contract allows the county to file for an injunction if the structures aren't torn down on time, and to fine the company $1 million if promised investments aren't made within the set time limit.

 

Related Content

Ambassador Bridge owners want more city streets, this time near Detroit's oldest church

By Sep 23, 2017
A "silent protest" against the Bridge Company's proposal outside St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

A historic Catholic church in southwest Detroit has become the latest focal point in neighborhood battles between the company that owns the Ambassador Bridge, and the community that sits in the bridge’s shadow.

The Detroit International Bridge Company wants to take over portions of more city streets as part of its expanding footprint.

Gordie Howe Bridge point person says new Ambassador Bridge permit changes nothing

By & Sep 8, 2017
Ken Lund / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

In a move that surprised many, the government of Canada this week gave the owners of the Ambassador Bridge permission to build a new bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

Canada, Ontario, and the city of Windsor have all had a contentious, even cantankerous, relationship with the Moroun family, which owns the Ambassador Bridge.

Ambassador Bridge company clears major hurdle with new permits to build replacement bridge

By Sep 7, 2017
ambassador bridge
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

The family that owns the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, got a boost to its plans for a new bridge that will replace the current 87-year-old one.

The Moroun family said the Canadian government has granted approval for this new cable-stayed, six-lane bridge.