Wayne County will not engage in “borderline profiling” to hold unauthorized immigrants for ICE

Stateside's conversation with Robert Dunlap, chief of Jails and Court Operations for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

President Trump appears to be keeping his campaign promise to go after unauthorized immigrants.

Federal immigration agents are arresting more than 400 immigrants a day. That’s a sizeable jump from levels a year ago.



One of the important tools ICE uses to find immigrants is the "detainer policy" that was updated by the President just after he took office. Advocates for immigrants say this new ICE "detainer policy" makes it easier for the government to arrest more immigrants. But, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has directed his staff not to honor ICE detainer requests unless very specific conditions are met. Robert Dunlap, chief of Jails and Court Operations for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, joined Stateside today to explain what this means.



